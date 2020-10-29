WEST NEWBURY — A unique Truck or Treat event takes place this weekend thanks to the efforts of the Police and Fire departments.
On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., members of both departments will deliver prepackaged treat bags to families in the community.
Since many families aren't participating in traditional trick-or-treating or having costume parties this Halloween because of concerns for pandemic safety, public safety officials decided to offer this lower-risk alternative, Police Chief Jeffrey Durand said.
"We know forgoing trick-or-treating is hard on a lot of our youngest residents," Fire Chief Michael Dwyer said. "We hope that the deliveries on Saturday spread some cheer and help families get in the spirit of the holiday safely."
Contactless deliveries will be made by members of both departments on a West Newbury fire truck during the day Saturday.
Email fire@westnewburysafety.org to register or direct message the West Newbury Fire Department through Facebook on Friday at 4 p.m. Do not contact the public safety dispatch or call 911 with any inquiries related to the deliveries.
Please specify whether a candy and noncandy option, with pretzels, is preferred. All deliveries will be contactless.
Participants must maintain social distance and wear a mask or face covering.
"This is a great opportunity for us to connect with our community and bring a smile to people's faces — something we haven't been able to do as much as we used to as a direct result of COVID-19," Durand said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.