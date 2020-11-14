WEST NEWBURY — As the holiday season draws nearer, West Newbury Health Agent Paul Sevigny urges residents to comply with a new state order from Gov. Charlie Baker that requires everyone to wear a face mask when out in public, even if they are more than 6 feet away.
“The biggest change is that facial coverings are required at all times in all public locations, even if no one is closer than 6 feet,” Sevigny said. The order — which still contains a medical exemption for certain people — includes public streets and ways, and even applies to residents who are practicing social distancing or who are running, jogging, or biking.
“I understand the situation, however, I’m just the messenger,” said Sevigny, “The requirement to wear a facial covering while walking on a street or recreational area in West Newbury may seem ridiculous to many, but it’s the right thing to do.”
While the Board of Health can impose stricter regulations than what are called for in Baker’s order, the town cannot lessen the new requirements.
Adhering to these new orders “shows the general public that you understand that it’s not just about you, and that you care about our entire community and are taking the pandemic seriously,” Sevigny said. “Remember your loved ones during these times and ask yourself how you would feel if they got sick from a holiday gathering or from any individual that does not wear a facial covering. Please be responsible, be safe and our community will get through these tough times.”
In recent weeks, complaints have also surfaced on social media that parking regulations imposed by town leaders on the Mill Pond and Pipestave Hill Recreation Areas this spring continue to prevent non-residents from accessing West Newbury’s popular recreation areas and trails system.
At a time when the state is tightening its pandemic restrictions again, many people confined at home are looking to spend more time outdoors. These Facebook posters wonder why Groveland and Merrimac — the other towns in the Pentucket Regional School District — can have an open door policy when it comes to their town forests, but not West Newbury?
Town Manager Angus Jennings, asked to comment on the situation, stressed that his job is to provide elected officials and voters the information needed to make informed decisions on policy, which — once enacted — he then carries out.
“If asked by the selectmen for a recommendation, I'll generally provide it but I wouldn't weigh in on a question like this, other than to articulate the pros, cons and risk factors,” he said.
Jennings went on to note that, to date, no one has contacted his office with requests to lift parking restrictions, but he did get a call from a resident with a parking pass, who had observed cars without permits while he was visiting Mill Pond.
Reached on Friday, police Chief Jeff Durand reported that his officers have monitored parking in the area for months and are working to educate people about the restrictions. He said the Board of Health and town manager asked for increased patrols due to resident complaints about cars without visible permits.
“We started by leaving courtesy notices, and have since started leaving parking violations — which are $15," said Durand.
Police continue to monitor the area, ticketing cars as warranted. “I would say we’ve issued less than 10 violations to date, but are going to continue checking and ticketing in the area,” he said.
“We’ve only had a few complaints about Mill Pond — most recently from a New Hampshire resident,” said Sevigny on Friday. The health board plans to discuss the topic at its next meeting, he added.
The West Newbury Board of Health typically meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. A link to access the board’s virtual meeting is available on the Board of Health page on www.wnewbury.org.
To see the governor's executive order, go to www.mass.gov/doc/covid-19-order-55/download.
