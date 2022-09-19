WEST NEWBURY — When Select Board members recently saw the sizes of signs proposed by the state for near the Rocks Village Bridge, some could not help but make light of them.
“They are going to scare the deer,” board member Wendy Reed said.
The purpose of the signs is to reduce future damage to the historic span that has been closed three times in four years because of tall vehicles that struck the bridge.
The historic truss bridge has most recently been closed since March 17 after a truck crashed midway in a section that swings open for boat traffic. The bridge was closed for repairs, causing major headaches and frustration for commuters, area homeowners and businesses, and the Pentucket Regional and Whittier Vocational schools.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has requested the board’s input on the proposed signs. Those intended to warn trucks traveling along state highways about the bridge’s height restriction fall under the jurisdiction of MassDOT, making the board’s opinions advisory only.
But signs in the town’s rights of way fall under the board’s authority.
“Most of these signs are on the state-owned road (Route 113) except for a sign at Ferry Park and the Bridge Street overhead sign,” noted Public Works Director Wayne Amaral. “I would suggest no signs greater than 5-by-5 feet in West Newbury, including any signs on the state road.”
Town Manager Angus Jennings estimated that a sign proposed for Main Street for traffic traveling south from Bridge Street is closer to 5-by-6 feet.
In correspondence provided to the board by Amaral, MassDOT states that “the signs proposed on Route 113 look a bit out of scale in the mock-ups shown … .”
The signs are similar in size to those already installed at Church and Bridge streets; they “fall within the footprint of MassDOT standard ground-mounted guide signs and provide the legibility needed to convey the message regarding the bridge height restriction,” according to MassDOT.
But Select Board members thought the size and scope – not to mention the vibrant yellow and green colors – of the signs would fit better on a highway, not on a country road with a pastoral view, overlooking a meandering spot along the Merrimack River.
Board member Rick Parker expressed frustration that the state did not engage with local officials more about what would work best for their communities. He was skeptical with the reasons the state cited for not following through with a request by Haverhill and West Newbury officials to close the bridge to truck traffic.
Pointing at signs proposed for Ferry Road, Parker said, “That one with the arm and the huge sign – that’s really like sticking a finger in your eye … . They can’t be serious about this.”
Parker proposed checking with the Haverhill City Council. The bridge connects West Newbury to the neighboring city.
“Boy, that sign is really overpowering,” Planning Board Chairperson Ann Bardeen said of the proposed Ferry Road sign. “I guess I just thought it would be closer to the bridge.”
She stressed that people who do not read signs are not going to read these and that a physical deterrent which strikes the top of the truck would be more effective.
Many of the numerous residents who weighed in online with comments about the signs agreed.
“Without a true physical barrier you will not avoid another repair to the bridge from an impaired or careless driver,” wrote Douglas George.
Still others felt it was time for the state to close the bridge to truck traffic.
Noting that the bridge is a historic and valued part of the community, resident Tom Flaherty wrote “there is no doubt in my mind that the bridge should be ‘off limits’ – no entry – for trucks other than typical pickup trucks that the average resident uses.”
Resident John Dodge also weighed in on the issue.
“I know many people for whom the closure has been a major hardship especially on the Rocks Village side,” Dodge wrote. “The closure has created traffic jams elsewhere including several points on 110 in Amesbury. MassDOT refuses to bar heavy trucks from the bridge for very thin reasons. To me, that is the answer so history doesn’t repeat itself.”
Comments, questions and or concerns about Rocks Village Bridge may be sent to selectboard@wnewbury.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.