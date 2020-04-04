WEST NEWBURY — With unemployment numbers soaring nationally in response to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, town officials may propose a mitigating step at the annual Town Meeting.
While reviewing the draft agenda at a meeting held remotely Monday, selectmen agreed to significantly increase what they are proposing voters apply from the school stabilization fund to offset the property tax impact from the yearly payment associated with the Pentucket Regional Middle/High School building project.
Selectmen were planning to use $247,647 from the fund — set up to defray the tax increases needed to cover West Newbury’s annual portion of the Pentucket bill.
But selectmen raised that number to $652,340 this week because of “the major economic repercussions the present crisis is having on people’s lives here in West Newbury,” Town Manager Angus Jennings said.
The board proposed granting proportionally more of what voters were planning on as a six-year drawdown to ease the burden on taxpayers next year.
Jennings is analyzing what the move would mean for the average taxpayer and how the larger drawdown would affect the next five tax years “since once the fund is depleted, the full cost of the school will be on tax bills.”
He’s also working to estimate previously unanticipated cost and revenue impacts associated with the COVID-19 emergency.
Among other requests on the annual warrant is $175,000 in Community Preservation Act money to purchase a conservation restriction on 38 acres off Middle Street in conjunction with the Essex County Greenbelt Association, Conservation Commission and Open Space Committee.
The Community Preservation Committee also recommends funding $85,000 for the debt service and borrowing costs associated with restoring the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building.
Other articles include a $19,000 request from Police Chief Jeff Durand to replace cruiser and portable radios. Fire Chief Michael Dwyer seeks $4,000 for ice/water emergency rescue suits and $7,500 for 20-inch dual power fans.
The Board of Assessors hopes voters will adopt a real estate tax exemption for surviving parents or guardians of soldiers and sailors, National Guard members and veterans.
Selectmen propose a town bylaw governing proper disposal of dog waste with associated fines for violations; and setting the spending for a new solid waste/recycling revolving fund at $150,000.
Among the items appearing on a draft version of the warrant for a Special Town Meeting planned for that same evening are $462,857 in Community Preservation Act funding to replace the Page Elementary School playground; $14,000 for two picnic tables and benches near Mill Pond; and $8,048 for electric vehicle charging stations at the 1910 Town Office Building and Page Elementary School.
The annual Town Meeting is scheduled for June 1 at 7 p.m. at the Town Annex, 379 Main St. The town election is June 3 with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Annex.
