WEST NEWBURY -- With concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic growing, the Board of Selectmen declared a state of emergency at a meeting on Monday. The formal declaration, approved unanimously and signed by Chairman David Archibald, is legally allowable in response to "the sudden, generally unexpected occurrence demanding immediate public attention... concerning municipal response to Covid 19 crisis," the document stated. It allows Town Manager Angus Jennings to take additional actions to control the spread of virus and to expend funds in excess of appropriation if needed.
With a recommendation from the Board of Health and the director of Emergency Management, selectmen concluded the virus poised a “present and imminent danger” to public health, safety and the general welfare of residents. The declaration remains in effect until further notice, and allows Jennings to use and coordinate town services, equipment, facilities and supplies to address the emergency without having to abide by state and local procurement laws.
The move follows decisions last week to limit in-person public access to the 1910 Town Office Building; to cancel all use of town facilities by outside groups and all non-essential gatherings in town through March 30; and to suspend meetings of municipal boards and committees until March 23, allowing for the set up and organization of procedures and facilities for remote usage, a message posted on the town’s website stated.
Held in the first floor hearing room of the 1910 Town Office Building, access to the meeting was strictly limited to a handful of people who were required to maintain a 6-foot separation from each another.
In addition to being able to view the meeting on local cable access in real time or via the town’s Youtube channel later in the week, the public was also invited to remote in or call into Monday night's open session. Questions from the public could be sent via email to Jennings, who was monitoring his town email address throughout Monday’ session.
The Housing Authority has also made some precautionary adjustments. Its offices are now closed to the public. Communal rooms --with the exception of the laundry site -- are closed. Housing Authority residents may drop paper work in a drop-box provided for that purpose at the office. Otherwise they should communicate with staff via email or phone.
Housing Authority staff will only be available by phone at 978-465-7216 or email, NHA@NHAhousing.com general mailbox; Tracy M. Watson; tmwatson@nhahousing.com; Kathy Leary; kmleary@nhahousing.com; Frank Friel; fwfriel@nhahousing.com; Suzan Moffett; suzan@nhahousing.com
