Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. High 54F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low 32F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.