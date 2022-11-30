WEST NEWBURY — With the news of rising energy prices opening the month, it was in a way fitting for the Select Board to discuss electric vehicles at their last meeting in November.
Board member Rick Parker raised a question to his colleagues regarding a recent jump in electricity rates by National Grid to 44.2 cents per kilowatt hour. Noting that the current charge to fuel an electric vehicle at one of the two town-owned charging stations is 35 cents/KWH, Parker wondered if a rate adjustment was called for or if it made sense to keep the rate the same as a benefit to people who’ve made the switch to electric car use. Because he owns an electric car, Parker said he wouldn’t vote on the idea.
Select Board Chairperson David Archibald said he did not like using taxpayer funds to subsidize a need for just a portion of the public.
“It's a minor amount of money, it's just the principle of it,” he said, stressing that a policy for rate adjustments should be set going forward.
But colleague Wendy Reed saw it as less a subsidy and more as an incentive for using electric vehicles –which ultimately provides a common good.
West Newbury has two charging stations – one on Page Elementary, on 694 Main St., and the 1910 Town Office Building, 381 Main St. Historically, EV charging station users in West Newbury have paid more for the service than what the town is being charged –to the tune of 10 to 12 cents/KWH, Parker noted. Ultimately, the board took no vote and agreed to just leave the rate alone for now and wait to see how National Grid adjusts next spring.
In other business, as part of a preliminary talk on budgetary goals and objectives for fiscal 2024, Town Manager Angus Jennings reported that the town’s debt is just about paid off –excluding debt associated with the Water Department’s enterprise fund or the Pentucket School building project.
“That’s pretty cool,” Archibald commented.
“It's unheard of,” Jennings responded, adding playfully, “ I have credit cards higher than that.”
A more in-depth budget discussion is slated for the board’s Dec. 5 meeting.
Also happening Monday, the Select Board appointed resident Alison Hard to the Historic District Commission and Kelly Scott to the Cable Advisory Committee. The board also announced that the annual holiday tree lighting, with carols and cookies, takes place on Dec 8 at 6:30 p.m. on the Training Field. All are welcome.
The board set its meeting schedule for the first half of 2023: Jan. 9, 17, 30; Feb. 13, 27; March 13, 27; April 10, 24; May 8, 22; and June 5, 20. The board moved its regular Monday meetings to Tuesdays for two days in January and June due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. and Juneteenth holidays respectively.
The evening with board members going into executive session to discuss the wage classification study for non-union personnel; potential engagement of Special Counsel services; and purchase or lease of 362 Main St. and 31 Dole Place. They conducted business in open session for a couple hours before going again behind closed doors to resume discussion of 362 Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.