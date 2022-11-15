WEST NEWBURY — The next steps for the iconic Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall may be to declare the Main Street property as surplus, determine its value, and pen language aimed at placing a historic preservation declaration on the 122-year-old building – moves the Select Board says are needed to initiate the procurement.
But many of the people who attended a meeting on the issue Nov. 7 urged the board to slow down.
The building, erected as a Civil War memorial, was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 2016.
Last month, Town Meeting voters rejected a proposed change in zoning regulations for the entire Residential C District that would have paved the way for possible use of the neo-Gothic brick hall as a business or professional office.
But the town can still bring a proposal before the Zoning Board of Appeals to seek approval for this specific commercial use for the property, which is what town officials seem poised to do.
In June, voters at the annual Town Meeting agreed to sell or lease the hall with a historic preservation restriction and an understanding that changes to zoning would likely be needed. They also agreed to rescind $1.25 million of a $1.5 million appropriation allocated for the restoration project from current and future Community Preservation Act funding in November 2019.
Finance Committee member Rob Phillips said that for years, discussion of the aging hall has centered on its historical and architectural significance. It is time to reframe the focus, he said, stressing that it is a question of economics.
Stabilizing the building now to prevent further deterioration will increase its value and make it more attractive to buyers in the future. It would cost an estimated $200,000 to stabilize and “mothball” the building, which Phillips said would be the right investment at this time.
“The town needs to think like a developer,” he said, adding that the hall is in danger and requires action.
“My sense from this town is we don’t want that building to expire,” he said.
Ann O’Sullivan, a former Select Board member and vocal proponent of saving the building, urged everyone at the meeting to take a deep breath. She said the goal should be to save the building and figuring out how to use it can be done later.
Noting issues with the property’s parking, septic and lot size, Select Board Chair David Archibald argued that many residents are not onboard with making that kind of investment.
“It doesn’t fly,” he said.
Phillips responded by saying residents may not like the outcome.
“But it’s the reality,” Phillips said, adding that he believes it may take a few years, but eventually a developer will find the project worthwhile.
“There’s lots of ways that people reuse buildings,” he said, but stressed, “You’re going to end up with a building falling down if you don’t do something.”
Board member Rick Parker said he understood Phillips’ point but disagreed. Parker favors initiating the zoning board proceeding and working on historic preservation – then starting the disposition process.
“We’re not going to solve the problem tonight, let’s think about it a little more,” Archibald said.
Town Manager Angus Jennings reminded the board that it would need to put a placeholder-type article on the annual town warrant – or develop a proposal for Community Preservation Act funding – by Jan. 31.
Taxpayers have spent $75,000 to stabilize the property, along with $110,000 to $120,000 on architectural engineering and other professional services.
The latter expenditure resulted in fully spec’d plans valued at more than $100,000, which could be of interest to a prospective buyer, Jennings said.
