WEST NEWBURY – Town officials believe former West Newbury police Chief Art Reed deleted thousands of internal and external emails shortly before leaving the job in December 2018, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars to recover most of them and possibly exposing the town and himself to legal trouble.
“He tanked the whole database of emails,” West Newbury police Officer Michael Dwyer, the department’s information technology officer, said in an interview Friday.
Reed announced his retirement in late 2018 amid a behind-the-scenes cloud of controversy stemming from reported incidents of sexual harassment in March of that year that resulted in town officials not renewing his contract, which was to expire on Jan. 25, 2019. He joined the West Newbury Police Department in 2015, taking over as chief from Lisa Holmes, who retired earlier that year.
The sexual harassment complaint was filed by a town employee who accused Reed of touching her inappropriately and making unwelcome and unnerving comments. An internal investigation was completed and Reed was disciplined. Town officials continued to withhold how Reed was disciplined, saying they were legally obligated to not comment.
According to a Dec. 12, 2018, letter titled “deleted emails and data” from Dwyer to then-acting police Chief Jeffrey Durand, the public safety department’s internal email data dating back to 1995 had been purged on Dec. 5, 2018. Durand is now permanent police chief.
“A review of our security policy showed that user AREED (former police chief) held administrator security rights that included purging IMC email records,” Dwyer’s letter states. IMC stands for Information Management Corporation.
The purge was noticed four days later when Sgt. Daniel Cena told Dwyer that “all of our internal emails were gone, inbox, sent, deleted, etc,” Dwyer wrote in the same letter.
The purge also included a separate external email account used by Reed to correspond on matters separate from the internal system.
“He (Reed) was the only one who had access,” Durand said, also on Friday.
Reed did not return a phone call from The Daily News Friday afternoon for comment.
The town was able to recover the bulk of the internal emails within days but almost all of the external emails were lost forever, according to town officials.
Durand said that when he learned about the purge he contacted the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, which suggested he report the email loss to the Attorney General’s Office. The concern, according to Durand, was that the town would be considered in violation of the state’s public information law, if anyone requested emails that no longer existed. It also meant that Reed himself could be guilty of violating the same law when he deleted the emails.
A complaint regarding the email purge was filed on Jan. 29, 2019, with the AG’s public integrity division. But more than a year later, the town has yet to hear from the AG’s office, according to Durand.
Town Administrator Angus Jennings said he was still tabulating how much it cost the town to recover the emails but estimated it would be thousands of dollars.
“You couldn’t have done it by accident,” Jennings said of the email purge.
Durand said it was unclear why Reed deleted the emails.
When officials poured through the recovered emails, there was nothing in them that set off red flags, according to Jennings.
“They didn’t look like anything of concern,” he said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
