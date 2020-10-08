WEST NEWBURY — Town officials expressed frustration this week that the owner of land off Coffin Street won't allow them on the property to inspect work being done for a possible housing development.
Developer Chip Hall, who owns the parcel at 28 Coffin St., is awaiting word from MassHousing whether he can construct a Chapter 40B housing development there. In the meantime, equipment to drill test holes for wells was spotted on the property, Town Manager Angus Jennings told selectmen Monday.
Jennings said representatives from the state Department of Environmental Protection have been at the site but Hall has not granted town officials — including the conservation agent — access to check on any drilling that may be underway.
“We are aware the work is going on,” Jennings said, stressing that Hall must remediate any alterations to the property’s wetlands. The developer was to appear before the Conservation Commission this week.
The development, known as The Cottages at Rolling Hills, originally called for 152 housing units with 25% permanently designated as affordable.
Following objections from abutters and other residents who thought the project was too big, inappropriate for the neighborhood and would permanently alter the town’s rural character, Hall revised his plans this summer to 92 units, including an existing home at 566 Main St.
But the town pushed back, saying the proposal was not a revision but instead an entirely new plan that should be given the same depth of review and consideration by local boards, committees and residents as the original plan received.
If MassHousing confirms the project’s eligibility via a letter to the town, the builder must then go before the Zoning Board of Appeals for a public hearing on the permitting process. The board is given 180 days to grant the permit as is, to deny it, or, in what would be the most-likely scenario, to issue a permit under a set of conditions.
A grassroots coalition led by Donald Doak organized a yard sign campaign this spring to protest the project and successfully petitioned voters at Town Meeting in June to spend up to $100,000 in free cash for expenses related to professional services during the zoning board process.
Communities with less than 10% affordable housing stock are vulnerable to so-called "unfriendly" 40B developments that can override certain zoning regulations — including density restrictions — in exchange for making a percentage of the units affordable under state guidelines. Currently, 2.76% – or 42 units — of West Newbury’s housing is deemed affordable.
Chapter 40B enables local zoning boards to approve housing developments under flexible rules if at least 20 to 25% of the units have long-term affordability restrictions. The process includes a local comment period during which selectmen “act as a clearinghouse” for input from other town officials and residents.
In other news, the vehicle used by the animal control officer was deemed a total loss when the ACO took a sharp turn and hit an elevated granite curb in Newburyport, damaging the front end. Insurance will cover the cost for a replacement. West Newbury shares the position with Newburyport.
Trick-or-treating will take place in town Oct. 31, according to selectmen Chair David Archibald, who said this is the plan “at the moment, unless things change.”
A virtual question-and-answer session to discuss the Special Town Meeting warrant is slated for Wednesday at 6 p.m. Visit www.wnewbury.org for more information as the date approaches.
The Finance Committee’s appropriations handbook for the fall Special Town Meeting is available at www.wnewbury.org. The meeting is scheduled for Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. at the Bachelor Street fields. The rain date is Oct 18.
