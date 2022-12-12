WEST NEWBURY — Formulating policy direction for the upcoming fiscal year’s budget was on the mind of the Select Board at its first meeting in December.
Given current economic and inflationary conditions, the fact that increases in property taxes are being held to less than the 2.5% levy limit is “phenomenal,” said Select Board Chairperson David Archibald. He credits this result to excellent financial management of the town under Town Manager Angus Jennings and his staff.
At a tax rate hearing last month, Chief Assessor Christian Kuhn reported the tax rate will likely fall by $2 from $13.01 to an estimated $11.07 tax rate – which translates to a 2.01% annual tax increase – or $165 more in taxes – for the average property valued at $628,400 in 2022.
One budget priority the board has identified is to continue seeking the best ways to appropriate funding the town has received as part of the American Rescue Plan Act – a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill – signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021. The balance in West Newbury’s ARPA account is “a little north of $1.4 million,” noted Archibald.
Select Board member Wendy Reed encouraged her colleagues to identify specific projects targeted for this funding as a way to “add some sense of urgency” to the budgetary goal. Town leaders agreed the funds, which must be earmarked by the end of 2024 and used by the end of 2026, should be spent on capital projects.
Archibald raised the possibility of applying half of the ARPA funds to a capital project for the Water Department. He wondered about spending money intended to benefit the whole town on a water-related project when – like him – not all taxpayers are Water Department customers. Still, Archibald stressed the importance of upgrading Water Department infrastructure.
“It’s such an important thing for the town – the town needs it,” he said.
Reed did not have a philosophical objection to Archibald’s proposal, but rather urged the board to focus on getting the most value for the funding. Colleague Rick Parker mentioned funding a guardrail on Farm Lane where the edge of the road drops precipitously down onto the Pentucket Regional Middle High School property. In assessing need vs. risk when considering which projects take priority, Parker said “my inclination is to deal with the risk as soon as possible.”
Public Works Director Wayne Amaral agreed that ideally the goal is to have a guardrail installed within the next couple of years, but getting an installer to call him back has proved challenging. When compared to the miles of guardrails needed on Interstate 95, West Newbury’s project is simply too small, he said.
Other choices town leaders are considering as the fiscal 2024 budget season heats up include tapering a multiyear drawdown from the town's school stabilization fund; starting a wage/classification study; and planning how to address a $300,900 reduction in the debt service budget due to the paydown of long-term debt.
Given a report from Pentucket Superintendent Justin Bartholomew earlier in the meeting about the very likely need for a significant budget increase for the schools, Archibald proposed keeping the amount from retiring debt “in our back pocket” in case it is needed to stabilize the tax rate. Even if the district adopts a level-services budget, it would still mean a 3% increase in spending for the schools, Bartholomew cautioned.
The board discussed the sufficiency of an annual $500,000 transfer to the stabilization account to fund capital programs; a review of fee structures and their ability to cover or offset underlying operating costs; the possible availability of nonstabilization funding sources to supplement or offset the fiscal 2024 operating budget; and a list of expense budget turnbacks.
Also part of the budget policy guideline are a review of an intermunicipal agreement with Merrimac for conservation agent services; conservation staffing; the budget format as displayed in the Finance Committee appropriations booklet; and the correlation between the budget format and the perennial need for line-item transfers that require approval of the board and its advisory committee.
Town leaders agreed to set the annual Town Meeting for Monday, April 24. They were open to hearing how voters felt about holding the meeting on Saturdays.
