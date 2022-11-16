WEST NEWBURY — Local cemeteries not only recognize and honor the ancestors of town, but offer important stories for future generations about residents who came before them.
For these reasons, the Historical Commission believes it is vital that the community’s burial grounds are regularly maintained and preserved.
Commissioners have proposed a cleanup each spring and fall at the two town-owned graveyards – Quaker Burial Ground, near the Artichoke Reservoir, and Almshouse Cemetery off Poor House Lane.
Because of its location close to a water source for nearby towns, Quaker Burial Ground must receive the Conservation Commission’s approval before any cleanups can occur.
If approved, the request would need to be refiled every three years unless wetlands provisions are changed. Town Manager Angus Jennings can sign the application on behalf of the town, according to Conservation Agent Michelle Greene.
The Public Works Department would oversee general maintenance, contracting out the work during slow times for landscapers in the early spring and late fall at an approximate cost of $800 to $2,000 annually.
The biannual work would involve removing downed trees and limbs; and assessing trees that are leaning or appear in danger of toppling, according to the commission’s program.
When appropriate, saplings, vines and bushes will be cut, with leaf litter, pine needles and native ground cover retained.
In 2010, volunteers who were committed to preserving and sharing the history and stories of local cemeteries took action to address the needs of Quaker Burial Ground.
Led by the late Susan Follansbee, the group set about to restore the sacred space, removing a large poison ivy infestation and searching for collapsed marker stones covered by as much as a foot of vegetation.
Commissioners say another major cleanup is now needed. They suggest the heavier work – such as removing downed trees and limbs – happen between November and March when the ground is frozen. The estimated cost is $4,000. Clearing out brush, saplings and vines would follow.
The earliest-known marker at the Quaker cemetery is from 1808 and belongs to Micajah Brown – great-grandson of John and Ruth Huse Brown.
The latest gravestone memorializes Abbie M. Brown, who died in 1882 at age 19. She was John and Ruth Huse Brown’s great-great-great-granddaughter. Members of the Brown, Sawyer, and Rogers families are among the roughly 30 departed buried at this site.
As part of a 2021 Eagle Scout project, Boy Scout Kade Markee Dennis, who was 15 at the time, organized a group of fellow Scouts from Troop 41 – along with family, friends and members of the Historical Commission – to help him clean up Almshouse Cemetery.
Dennis and his team of volunteers cleaned the burial ground off Poorehouse Lane, removing decades of fallen trees and brush. Through this effort, 12 mostly forgotten souls in a cemetery once designated for West Newbury indigent elderly and infirmed could rest easier.
But because municipalities in Massachusetts are expected to maintain the cemeteries they own, commissioners say it is time to stop depending on the kindness of volunteers and properly budget for expenses for this kind of regular upkeep.
Privately owned cemeteries in town and their designate caretakers include: Bridge Street Cemetery – Mary Ann Fowler, Paul McIsaac and Mike Sherburne; Merrimack Cemetery on Pleasant Street – Richard Davies and Raymond “Rock” Dower; Walnut Hill on Bachelor Street – Gary Bill, John Bill and Maggie Spalding; and Rural Cemetery on Chase Street – Robbie and Jane Wild.
Historical Commission Chairperson Bob Janes suggested establishing a town cemetery commission at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall.
