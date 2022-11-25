WEST NEWBURY — Taxpayers got what appears to be relatively good news from Chief Assessor Christian Kuhn last week. Due in part to another significant rise in property values, the tax rate will likely fall by $2 from $13.01 in the previous fiscal year to an estimated $11.07 tax rate for the current fiscal year.
Under state statute, the town may levy up to 2.5% of the value of all taxable real and personal property in the community. But if the Massachusetts Department of Revenue ultimately certifies the 11.07 tax rate, property owners will see just a 2.01% annual tax increase –or $165 more in taxes– on the average property valued at $628,400 in 2022.
WIth taxation down and property values Select Board Chairperson David Archibald said it was a testament to the good financial stewardship of Town Manager Angus Jennings and his department heads.
“The town is running very, very well,” he said at the tax classification hearing held during the Nov. 18 Select Board meeting. As part of the hearing, the board voted to adopt a single tax rate, but rejected adoption of an open space discount, a residential exemption, and the small commercial exemption.
At the same meeting, the Select Board agreed to hire Jennifer Walsh as the next town accountant, contingent on successful contract negotiations. Walsh was one of four who applied; and one of two applicants who satisfied the requirements of the job description, according to a memo provided by Select Board member Wendy Reed to her colleagues. She and Town Manager Angus Jennings interviewed both finalists on Nov. 9 and 10 using a standard set of interview questions.
“We found both candidates well-qualified for the position, and that both presented themselves well during the interviews,” Reed stated.
While they agreed on one candidate whom they preferred, a decision was made to have the board interview both finalists at an open meeting on Nov. 21. However, on Nov 14, one candidate “asked to be withdrawn from further consideration or discussion in a public meeting,” Reed noted.
Walsh was hired as assistant to Jennings and the Finance Department in 2019 and since then has demonstrated excellent professionalism and attention to detail, according to the memo.
When former Town Accountant Stephanie Frontiera resigned in October to take a job as finance sirector for the Gloucester Public Schools, Walsh was appointed as interim town accountant. She is working on becoming Massachusetts Municipal Auditor and Accountant Association certified. Walsh previously worked for five years in the Tewksbury assessing and treasurer’s offices; and has more than 20 years experience in non-municipal offices.
“Her education and cumulative professional experience, including eight years of progressively higher responsibilities in municipal finance, more than meet the experience requirements of the Town Accountant position,” Reed contends, “Aside from her strong financial background and in-depth experience with the town, the traits that were most noteworthy in her interview were Jenny’s commitment to the town, her work ethic and her integrity.”
“I think it is a great match for us,” said Select Board member Rick Parker.
