WEST NEWBURY — Local planning officials have chosen Oct. 4 for a required public hearing on a proposed zoning bylaw change designed to expand possible uses of the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall.
When bids to restore the aging building to its former glory came in close to $2.1 million, voters at Town Meeting in June rescinded $1.25 million of a $1.5 million appropriation from current and future Community Preservation Act funding in 2019.
Instead, they adopted a plan to sell or lease the building with a historic restriction attached to. A third article – to spend $115,000 to raze the building and install a veterans memorial park in its place – failed.
“To sell the building – or to tear it down – would disgrace the memory of people who gave their lives for this country – that doesn’t say much for us,” said Bob Janes, a veteran who spearheaded a grassroots group this summer committed to finding a way to preserve the historic landmark and, if possible, keep it under town control.
The town has spent more than $10 million buying open space land since 1992, so Janes and the others dispute claims that town officials cannot find a way to fund what is needed to preserve what they believe is an irreplaceable treasure for the community.
The building at 363 Main St. was constructed as a Civil War memorial in 1900 and is a local example of Gothic Revival architecture. It served as a meeting place for the local American Legion post for decades and housed the local public library for 12 years. In 2016, it was named to the National Register of Historic Places.
The zoning amendment is intended to go before voters at the fall Town Meeting on Oct. 24. The proposed change outlines uses permitted in the Residence C District – where the historic landmark is located.
The amendment allows for a business or professional office provided that: “no noise, vibration, smoke, dust, odors, heat, glare, unsightliness or other nuisance is produced which is discernible from other properties.”
No public display of goods or wares are permitted, and the signs must comply with the town’s bylaw. The sign bylaw prohibits “exterior storage of material or equipment and no exterior evidence of a nonresidential use of the premises.”
Parking for a business or professional office is off street and may not be within a required front yard.
In other business, town planning officials discussed accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, as a way to expand housing options in town. Mass.gov defines an ADU as “a self-contained apartment in an owner occupied single-family home or lot that is either attached to the principal dwelling or in a separate structure on the same property.”
At the Planning Board’s request, former Town Planner Leah Zambernardi had begun gathering information on the topic before she resigned to take a job in the private sector last month.
“The Planning Board has just begun to learn about ADUs and to think about ways in which they might be of benefit particularly to older residents and to families as their housing needs change over time,” said board Chairperson Ann Bardeen.
Town officials announced that the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development has adopted a revised guideline intended to govern MBTA communities. Earlier this year, many communities – including West Newbury – formally complained that the new law was unfair, particularly to smaller towns. The office designed revisions that aim at being more consistent with the circumstances of different municipalities.
“This new law requires that an MBTA community shall have at least one zoning district of reasonable size in which multi-family housing is permitted as of right and meets other criteria set forth in the statute,” the office states.
“These final guidelines place West Newbury in a new category – ‘Adjacent Small Town’ – since we have no transit stations within the town and have fewer than 7,000 residents,” Bardeen said. “The town – through the Select Board, Planning Board and other entities – will be working toward compliance with the law, in various stages, over the next two to three years.”
The board has received several resumes from candidates seeking to fill the post Zambernardi held for eight years. The job remains posted; and interviewing for the position will begin soon, according to Bardeen.
She stressed that the planning office remains open, and communication from the public will be handled as needed. Planners also need a resident volunteer to serve as an associate Planning Board member.
Anyone interested in the position can find an application for appointment via the “volunteer” link at www.wnewbury.org.
