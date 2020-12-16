WEST NEWBURY — “It goes without saying that this has been — and continues to be — an unusual year,” Town Manager Angus Jennings wrote in a letter inviting town boards to share their priorities for 2021.
The town hosted a virtual meeting for members to give them a better understanding of what others are working on and to provide a more coordinated approach to management of major projects and policy initiatives.
“The goal setting was somewhat related to budget — and there were some items that came out of the discussion with potential budget implications — but the budget was not the driver,” Jennings stressed following the session.
Tom Atwood began by outlining several top priorities for the Conservation Commission, including work related to the school building project, a wetlands bylaw, compliance with all conservation restrictions, an internship for students to work on town trails and to remediate invasive plant species, and providing more hours for the conservation agent.
Kevin Bowe said the Cable Committee plans to continue broadcasting municipal meetings and wants to better utilize cable TV public, educational and governmental access money — also known as PEG access funding.
The committee will seek input from residents on how best to spend the $140,000 in the account. The Cultural Council hopes to connect local artists with opportunities on cable, Chairperson Alyson Tedechi noted.
Securing a future wellfield tops the list for the Board of Water Commissioners, Superintendent Mike Gootee said. Employing a second water operator and offering adequate pay is also key.
In 2021, the Tree Committee will continue efforts to educate the public on what Chairperson Fred Chanania called “our richest heritage.”
With tree cover over almost 60% of the town, taking proactive measures to prevent needless damage to trees, identifying significant and remarkable trees, and eventually implementing a tree replacement program are his committee’s focus.
Reopening GAR Memorial Library and keeping it safe for the staff and public is on the top shelf for the Board of Library Trustees, said Wendy Reed.
Resources needed include $600 per week for a dedicated cleaning staff; improvements to the HVAC system; and operational upgrades such as signs, masks, sanitizer and microphones to improve communication behind Plexiglas at the checkout desk.
In addition to continued pandemic management and administering the COVID-19 vaccine, the health board is eyeing educating the public on an automated curbside trash and recycling program; implementing an improved waste management program; and monitoring the Steele landfill.
Planning Board members want to establish an affordable housing trust and provide seed money for an all-access trail off Sullivan’s Court. Chairperson Ray Cook said the board’s goals are an eight-unit housing development at 519 Main St.; updates to the scenic roads bylaw; and continued modernization of zoning bylaws.
Park and Recreation commissioners want to develop a tiered fee schedule for field usage; look more deeply into the summer recreation program; collaborate with the Council on Aging; and consider possible amendments to the Pipestave Hill management plan.
Elise Grammer said the Historical Commission plans to pursue Phase III of its survey of significant homes and the need for cemetery signs while Rob Phillips said the River Access Committee is partnering with the Essex County Greenbelt Association on newly acquired land along River Road and researching town-owned acreage at Ferry’s Landing.
Chip Wallace reported that the Energy Advisory Committee hopes to hold an energy and environmental fair and explore more solar opportunities.
The Open Space Committee is working toward developing a trail along Mill Pond that people with disabilities can access, Chairperson John Dodge said. A townwide field management plan to encourage native species and pollinators and a fundraiser for the Artichoke River project are also on the horizon.
Rich Baker of the Board of Assessors said reviewing utility costs in town and educating the public on other ways to lower taxes are his board’s focus.
Building inspector Sam Joslin’s department is prioritizing the Chapter 40B Affordable Housing project on Coffin Street and the Pentucket building project; work on a floodplain bylaw; and evaluation of municipal buildings and facilities for compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.
Jennings stressed there are “no unimportant issues,” but said town leaders should analyze policies and projects for their relative importance and urgency. Projects can be ambitious, but must also be realistic and attainable, he added.
Jennings cited the following items on his radar for 2021: Response to COVID-19, efforts to secure a new wellfield, work on affordable housing regulations, the restructuring of the Middle Street bridge, installation of the Page School playground, preservation of the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial, development of a stormwater bylaw, and potential changes to the town’s form of government.
“We cannot do everything all at once, and choices must be made,” he said.
