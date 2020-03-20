WEST NEWBURY — Selectmen voted to close the 1910 Town Office Building to all non-essential personnel effective immediately. At an emergency meeting held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the board unanimously agreed to the action in response to growing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re listening to the officials and we’re listening to our employees,” said Selectman Glenn Kemper when reached by phone after the meeting.
Personnel who are deemed essential to keeping the government running, such as Town Manager Angus Jennings, will continue to work inside the building. The rest of the employees who work within the town offices will stay home, working remotely when possible, said Kemper. The town will ensure that employees have the technology, equipment, training and support to work from their homes.
Specific details of work from home are being ironed out by Jennings and Town Clerk/Counsel Mike McCarron.
In a memo issued to employees made available to the press Wednesday night, Jennings indicated he plans to work with department heads to define what is considered essential and non-essential personnel for this emergency, but will likely be based on assessments of essential functions.
“To the extent we’re able, we’ll facilitate performance of essential functions. If this determination has not yet been made -- which will be the case with many people -- you may consider yourself non-essential for purposes of this policy,” Jennings stated, noting that all personnel -- union, non-union, full-time, and part-time -- will use the same standard.
Time off taken as a result of COVID-19, whether it’s from direct exposure, concern about exposure, or concern for high risk individuals or household members, will not count as sick time nor other earned time off. The town will continue to pay its employees throughout this period, said Kemper.
In a special provision, call firefighters who are unable to respond to calls as a result of COVID-19 will receive a percentage of their stipend for all calls they miss during this time, said Kemper. The amount will be based on how many calls the firefighter has responded during “a defined look-back period of prior response to emergency calls, and proportional to the number of calls during the time they’re unavailable,” the memo stated.
Selectmen plan to meet again on March 25 to reevaluate the closure. “Based on all available public health advice, it is all but certain that it will be extended, and this extra week will provide time to prepare written policy to ensure clarity by all parties, and think through and work out details as needed,” Jennings reported.
On Monday, selectmen declared a state of emergency that now frees Jennings to take additional actions to control the spread of virus and to spend in excess of appropriation if needed. With input from the Board of Health and the director of Emergency Management, selectmen concluded the declaration would remain in effect until further notice. It allows Jennings to use and coordinate town services, equipment, facilities and supplies to address the emergency without having to abide by state and local procurement laws.
The move follows a decision last weekend to limit in-person public access to Town Offices; to cancel all town facilities use by outside groups and all non-essential congregations of people in town through March 30; and to suspend meetings of municipal boards and committees until March 23.
“These policies are intended to keep town employees safe , limit person-to-person contact and keep town government working,” said Selectmen Chairman David Archibald Wednesday night. He noted that the Council On Aging seeks volunteers to help contact and make deliveries of groceries and other supplies to elderly in the town. Donations of cash and non perishable food to the West Newbury Food Bank are also welcome, Anderson said.
