WEST NEWBURY — Underground weather watcher Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted six more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day, but that isn’t stopping organizers of the town’s summer recreation program from planning for warmer days ahead.
At a recent budget presentation to the Select Board, Town Manager Angus Jennings detailed a proposal recently recommended by Park & Recreation Department commissioners.
The popular six-week program recreation program, offered at Page Elementary School for students entering first through seventh grades, is once again being run by Director Amy Wilson.
Wilson would be paid the same rate as last year – $10,000, plus an increase once the board adopts a cost-of-living adjustment percentage for nonunion personnel in fiscal 2024 a little later in the budget process.
Wilson’s co-director, who has fewer offseason responsibilities in the run-up to the program than she does, would receive $7,000. An assistant director would receive $6,000 or $26.09 per hour for the six weeks, and members of a six-person staff would each earn $16 an hour for first-year staff and $16.57 an hour for returning staff.
Jennings projects that the program would mostly pay for itself, with $67,450 in revenues and $67,450 in expenses.
Of this amount, $40,895 would cover personnel costs with $ 26,555 covering nonpersonnel expenses, including $853 to rent a water slide and $5,500 to insure the water slide.
Organizers are searching for a water slide vendor who provides insurance as part of a single package.
“That would seem to be a lot cleaner,” Jennings said. Revenue numbers do not reflect adjustments for need-based scholarships or sibling discounts. Last year’s program had 445 members, with 210 before care participants over the six weeks.
The recreation program runs daily from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with before care available from 8:30 to 9 a.m. for a charge of $5 per day – or $20 for a full week.
There is no after care option available. Students entering eighth and ninth grades can apply to be counselors in training for the program, which is tentatively scheduled to run from June 20 to July 28. The date for Registration Night at Page must still be determined.
The budget presented was based on the assumption that the weekly fee to participate remains the same as last summer – $160 per child with a 10% discount for each additional family member. The weekly rate includes a $25 nonrefundable registration fee, plus a T-shirt and costs for field trips.
West Newbury residents have registration priority, but children from other communities may also participate on a space available basis. Families can sign children up for individual weeks or for all six weeks.
Wilson and her team plan to offer a wide variety of good, old-fashioned activities to keep youngsters engaged and active. There will be arts and crafts, organized sports, indoor/outdoor games, Origami and water play along with visits by Curious Creatures and the Fire Department, field trips, and a weekly talent show.
Children will enjoy fun theme days – such as Crazy Hair Day, Hat Day and Pajama Day — and the ice cream truck stops by once a week.
For information on scholarships available for families with financial hardships, contact wnsummerrec@gmail.com. For regular updates on the recreation program, follow www.facebook.com/wnsummerrec.
