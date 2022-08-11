WEST NEWBURY — Police Chief Michael Dwyer has added two new officers to the full-time roster, the town recently announced.
Matthew Dixon, a reserve officer and Newburyport resident, graduated from Pentucket Regional High School in 2015 and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology with a minor in sociology from Merrimack College.
Hayden Sanborn is also a Pentucket alumnus who graduated in 2013. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and received a Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Expeditionary Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Medal.
Sanborn attended the MBTA Academy and graduated as a member of the 45th Class of the Municipal Police Officers Academy.
The new hires do not expand the police force, Dwyer said.
“Matt is replacing the open position when I made chief and (former Chief Jeff Durand) retired,” Dwyer said. “Hayden is filling an open position when Officer Jim Dorgan resigned to finish his degree and focus on his position in the Air National Guard.”
In other recruitment news, West Newbury Select Board Chair David Archibald called it “an embarrassment of riches” when it came to filling an open spot on the board of directors for the Eastern Essex District Department of Veterans Services.
One person from each of the six member towns serves as a board director – either a Select Board member or someone the board designates. The Select Board agreed having a veteran fill the spot would best serve all veterans in town.
The directors meet quarterly and hold at least one additional meeting to discuss their budget. The volunteer also serves as a liaison between the veterans, the veterans service officer, and the district’s board of directors.
About eight veterans in town applied for the position. But town officials ultimately chose Ronald Ross, citing his 30 years as a colonel in the U.S. Army and his status as 100% disabled as key factors. His ability to empathize with other disabled veterans and his knowledge of how to navigate the system were viewed as pluses.
The board stressed that all the applicants had outstanding credentials and encouraged them to apply for other volunteer positions in town.
“Lots of roles for people who want to help the town in different ways,” Archibald said.
