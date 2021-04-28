WEST NEWBURY — After a forced hiatus last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the West Newbury Garden Club’s annual plant sale returns May 15 with a special focus on native plants.
The sale is from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the West Newbury Training Field on Route 113, next to GAR Memorial Library.
“While the traditional sun and shade plants will be as plentiful as always, this year the club is adding a native plant table chock full of plants that have always called New England their home,” states a press release about the event.
Native plants and bushes will be available such as milkweed to attract butterflies, Joe Pye weed to add height to a garden, or cardinal flower for a pop of red.
Also available will be: brown-eyed Susan, New York Ironweed, ox eye sunflower, bottle gentian, Canadian ginger and mayapple; as well as native strawberries and high bush blueberries, serviceberry, red twig dogwood, spicebush and ostrich ferns.
"Native plants are among the very best for pollination by bees and for sustaining our birds," the club states. "Plants on our sun tables will also attract bees, butterflies and hummingbirds." Mason bee houses and local honey will also be sold, along with certified organic herbs.
Club members will answer shoppers' questions about plant-growing habits or their suitability for tricky places in a garden.
People with sun-filled gardens can add diversity in color, shape and growing habits with monarda, phlox, coneflower, liatrus, daylilies, various ground covers and asters to keep their garden blooming well into fall.
Proceeds from the sale support the club’s annual scholarship.
The scholarship goes to seniors from Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury who attend Pentucket Regional High School, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School or Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, along with residents attending colleges or private schools who plan to major in environmental studies, biology, earth sciences, engineering, architecture, landscape design, botany, horticulture, marine biology or any major that pertains to the environment.
This year, the club plans to offer a $2,000 scholarship.
Masks will be required and other COVID-19 protocols will be in place during the outdoor sale. Cash, checks and credit cards accepted.
