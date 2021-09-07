WEST NEWBURY — Residents are again invited to weigh in on plans for a new playground behind the town's elementary school.
A final review of the proposed playground design for Dr. John C. Page Elementary School is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. The session is only being offered virtually, with a Zoom link available at www.wnewbury.org.
A 60-minute public comment session will be preceded by a 15-minute presentation by designer Colin Boutin of M.E. O’Brien & Sons Inc. and Public Works Director Wayne Amaral. Anyone unable to attend can email their comments to Amaral prior to the meeting at DPWDirector@wnewbury.org.
In June 2020, Town Meeting voters overwhelmingly approved using $462,857 in Community Preservation Act money to build a handicapped-accessible play area and resolve longtime drainage issues in the schoolyard.
The lengthy planning process, affected by pandemic restrictions, has included several opportunities for input from the community.
The Playground Designer Selection Working Group began its efforts by gathering playground priorities from students, teachers and other residents.
In late May, the group called another session for residents to receive and give their input on three virtual presentations from builders who bid on the project.
Although O’Brien & Sons was eventually selected, two other teams — designer John LaRue and Joe McMahon of UltiplayUS — also gave presentations at the meeting. O’Brien & Sons was initially recommended to the town by municipal contacts from Groveland and Newburyport.
While COVID-related delays may have challenged the working group’s hope of having the new playground installed by the first day of school this year, organizers have said they are committed to building a state-of-the-art playground that is user friendly for children of all abilities, saying that these challenges "will only push us harder to complete this project for the children of West Newbury.”
The current Page playground, installed in the late 1990s, serves approximately 345 students during the school day and about 125 children in West Newbury’s summer recreation program.
The playground is frequently unusable due to stormwater and ponding problems. The wood chip surface and structures do not comply with the federal Americans With Disabilities Act. Page parent Tricia Sabulis — whose daughter uses a wheelchair — spearheaded the playground improvements.
In addition to Community Preservation Act funding, a $20,000 state grant received in 2019 is targeted for a handicapped accessible walkway from the back parking lot to the swings, two additional ADA-compliant swings, a new surface under the swings, and engineering costs to resolve drainage issues.
A smaller playground on the grass in front of the school is not handicapped accessible and would have to be addressed by the town at some point as well.
A YouTube link to O’Brien & Sons virtual presentation on May 18 is available via the Community Preservation Committee’s page at www.wnewbury.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.