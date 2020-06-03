WEST NEWBURY -- The West Newbury Board of Health announced on Wednesday that the town’s athletic and ball fields are now open and available for West Newbury residents. However, no organized or pick-up games are allowed.
"In an effort to limit unintentional transmission of COVID-19, we are requesting that any small groups be limited to members of the same household,” said Health Agent Paul Sevigny in a press release.
The tennis courts behind the Pentucket Middle School can be used if there is no sharing of equipment. The basketball courts, as well as playground areas and structures, remain closed.
Sevigny stressed that maintaining adequate social distancing and wearing masks when necessary continues to be very important in order for use of these recreational areas to continue.
He noted that last month’s opening of Mill Pond and Pipestave Hill parking lots has gone smoothly and “been well received by the community.” Residents can obtain a parking permit by emailing parkingpermitwn@wnewbury.org or by phone 978-363-1100, x134. Email requests are preferred and residents need to include a copy of their vehicle registration.
“The West Newbury Board of Health would like to thank our town’s residents for their continued patience and support as we continue to navigate the reopening of our outdoor recreation areas,” the release states. “We will keep you informed of any additional changes as we move into Phase II of the reopening of Massachusetts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.