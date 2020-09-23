WEST NEWBURY – Local police Officers Rich Parenteau and Paul DeCoste were recently awarded letters of commendation by Police Chief Jeffrey Durand for their actions during a call July 31 involving a man threatening to harm himself and others.
Parenteau and DeCoste responded to a Merrill Street home about 3:15 p.m. that day and found the man in a barn. The officers were able to get into the barn and found him on the ground with a large number of loaded guns nearby.
By talking to the man, Parenteau and DeCoste were able to gain his trust to the point where they could safely bring him to an ambulance.
"This call could have ended in violence and this individual could have hurt himself and others, but Officers Parenteau and DeCoste were able to successfully navigate this complex incident, drawing upon their advanced training and years of public safety experience," Durand said in a statement.
"Our officers acted swiftly and because of their expertise and care for human life, this situation ended peacefully," he added. "I think this is a prime example of excellent modern police work.
Groveland and Merrimac police officers also assisted with what Durand called a "mental health emergency."
