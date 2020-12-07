WEST NEWBURY -- Chief Jeffrey Durand said this week the West Newbury Police Department is participating in the Toys for Tots program this month.
From now until Friday, Dec. 18, the West Newbury Police Department will be collecting new, unwrapped toys for children ages infant to 16.
"The Toys for Tots program is a great initiative that makes sure local children have a happy holiday, regardless of any hardships their family may be facing," Durand said in a press release. "This has been a hard year for many families, and we're pleased to be able to participate and spread some joy in our community this holiday season."
Toys may be dropped off in the lobby of the station at 401 Main St. any day of the week, any time during the day.
Residents are reminded they must wear a mask and practice social distancing when they visit the station.
Toys for Tots is a foundation started by the U.S. Marine Corps that works to collect gifts for children in need during the holidays.
