WEST NEWBURY — A set of razor-sharp talons and a scream straight out of a monster movie could not stop a pair of local officials from capturing an injured bald eagle on River Road over the weekend.
West Newbury Animal Control Officer Kayla Provencher responded to River Road on Sunday about 3 p.m. upon hearing of a grounded adult bald eagle. When Provencher arrived, she saw West Newbury police dispatcher Robert Pierce was there and ready to assist.
“The eagle was on the water’s edge when I got there. But it looked like it had gotten wet, so it might have gone into the river prior to our arrival and got back up,” Pierce said, adding that he had an eagle’s nest in his backyard and ended up having to save two fledglings a few years ago.
The eagle positioned itself between the road and the river, which was exactly where Provencher wanted to keep it from going.
“Even though it was an eagle, it can still swim,” she said. “We also didn’t know how injured it was and there was the potential that it could have tried to swim away or get away from us.”
Pierce did not want to waste time, so he quickly headed into the river to create a barrier, then began carefully moving the eagle toward Provencher, who was ready with a net.
“Bob’s really amazing with birds,” she said. “He knows a lot about eagles, falcons and all kinds of birds like that.”
Pierce said he kept a safe distance between himself and the eagle when guiding the bird back to the embankment.
“It was hard to maneuver the eagle and contain it in all that brush because you have to be careful with its talons, which are very strong,” Provencher said. “If it grabs onto something, it takes a little bit to get it off.”
She said the bald eagle’s wings are about 4 feet across when fully extended.
Pierce maneuvered himself roughly 18 inches from the bird, which had its talons pointed in his direction.
“The eagle let out this scream that sounded like something right out of ‘Jurassic Park.’ But it worked out well,” Pierce said.
Pierce slowly moved the eagle to the embankment and Provencher was able to get the net, and eventually a blanket, around the bird of prey.
“We couldn’t see any visible injuries,” Provencher said. “There was a little portion of the inner part of its wing that looked like it was almost raw but that could have been just it trying to get away and using its wings as leverage to move itself through the brush. But, other than that, it was hissing at us, so that meant it was good.”
Provencher praised Pierce’s work.
“It takes a couple of people to catch an eagle and if you’re not experienced with wildlife like that, it can be really scary. But he kept the eagle out of the water, which is the best thing because, if it got into that, you just kind of have to let nature take its course,” she said.
The eagle rescue was Pierce’s third.
“It’s a beautiful animal, so I’m feeling great,” he said. “It’s quite a thing when you get that close to those birds. They are just magnificent animals and we should do whatever we can to keep them alive.”
Provencher kept the eagle overnight and eventually brought it to Byfield wildlife rehabilitator Dave Taylor, who she said brought the bird to Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University in North Grafton to be looked at Monday morning.
“Hopefully, this is not something that is severe and it will be able to recuperate and be released,” she said. “We will keep our fingers crossed and hopefully it will be OK.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
