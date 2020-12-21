West Newbury police toy drive brings in 100 donations    

WEST NEWBURY -- The West Newbury Police Department's Tots for Tots gift drive this month brought in approximately 100 donations from the community.
West Newbury Police began accepting unwrapped, new toys for children up to to 16 years old for the annual gift drive on Dec. 18. Community members were invited to participate by dropping off donations at the station on Main Street.
"We are incredibly thankful that so many community members took part in our Toys for Tots drive," Chief Jeffrey Durand said. "These gifts are going to bring a lot of joy to children in our area. This year has been so hard, for so many people, and seeing so many people give to help others has been really moving. Happy holidays, to everyone."
The gifts were picked up on Friday by members of the U.S. Marine Corps, which sponsors Toys for Tots across the country.
