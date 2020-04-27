WEST NEWBURY -- Police Chief Jeff Durand and the West Newbury Police Department would like to make residents aware of “extortion email” scams that have been going on recently.
The sender is often from a Microsoft Hotmail email account and they have been typically targeting Comcast email accounts. In the email, the scammer threatens to release personal information along with recent computer activity. The scammer claims to have video of the victim at his or her computer, obtained through the victim’s own webcam.
In exchange for keeping all of that information private the scammer requests a large Bitcoin payment. If the scammer does not receive payment, they threaten to release the personal information and video.
Police stress that anyone who receives an email like this should not respond in any way. Just delete the email.
"These emails are scams and are an attempt to steal your money," a statement from the department warns.
Anyone who believes they were scammed and has lost money to a scam like this or any other scam should notify police.
Scam telephone calls can also be reported to the FCC Consumer Complaint Center at https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us
To place yourself on the do not call list, go to https://www.donotcall.gov/
"By filing a consumer complaint and telling your story, you contribute to federal enforcement and consumer protection efforts on a national scale and help us identify trends and track the issues that matter most," the statement concludes.
