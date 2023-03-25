WEST NEWBURY — Chris Wile, a Main Street resident running unopposed as the next Select Board member, has announced several top priorities for his tenure in office.
Wile is among 13 unopposed candidates whose names appear on the ballot for the town election May 1.
Upon learning that board Chair David Archibald decided against seeking another term this spring, Wile didn’t hesitate to throw his hat into the ring. He believes that for the most part, town employees and volunteers have been doing a good job over the past few years.
“I would really like to see that great work continue,” Wile said.
One of Wile’s top priorities is to help secure a long-term water source for the town and upgrade the water distribution infrastructure.
As former chairperson of the Pentucket Regional School District’s School Committee, Wile promises to work with the school district to resolve what he describes as “the unfair distribution of Chapter 70 funds to our district.”
Wile said he would also prioritize finding the best solution for the aging Page Elementary School building, update the town’s comprehensive plan, and help find a solution to the constant discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River. He also wants to encourage more residents to volunteer for town boards and committees.
Incumbent Chris Reading of Maple Street is running for another term on the School Committee. If elected, her biggest focus would be to make sure the fiscal 2024 budget is approved in the tri-town district’s communities to ensure that Pentucket continues to offer high-quality education, activities and athletics to all students.
“I’m extremely concerned about the cuts which would need to be made if the budget votes fail,” Reading said. “It will be a very one-dimensional Pentucket if so.”
Other incumbents running for office are Rich Baker, assessor; Ann Bardeen, Planning Board (five-year term); Blake Seale, Board of Health; Bob Janes, water commissioner; Jack Duggan, water commissioner; Rick Davies, constable; Laura Collins and Sandra Nawrocki, two of three open seats as library trustees; D. Alex Niles, park and recreation commissioner.
Candidates running for posts for the first time include Gary Kalajian for one of three seats as a library trustee and Douglas Mead, park and recreation commissioner.
