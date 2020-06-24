WEST NEWBURY — Town Moderator Kathleen “KC” Swallow has met frequently with selectmen, the town manager and the health agent over the past several months to ensure the outdoor Town Meetings on Saturday are as safe and streamlined as possible.
For the first time in recent history, voters will take up the town’s business outside in an open space behind the Town Annex, 379 Main St.
“Seating will be primarily in the playing fields south of the bandstand with some fully ADA accessible seating in the parking lot,” Swallow wrote in a letter to residents.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. but participants are encouraged to arrive early as checking in while maintaining social distancing protocols is expected to take longer than usual.
Everyone must wear a mask with a special seating area for those who can’t due to medical reasons. Voters can access the space at one of three check-in points regardless of their street address.
At that point, they will receive two voting cards — green for aye and red for nay — and are directed to seating locations marked by posts spaced 16 feet apart. Household members may sit together.
“Please bring water, a blanket, lawn chairs, hats, sunscreen, insect repellant and any necessary medications,” Swallow suggests. At her recommendation, selectmen are considering adopting a state-approved reduction in the quorum for this annual meeting.
Swallow suggested reducing the number of voters needed from 90 to 40 “just as a way to make sure we can have the meeting and get the budget passed,” she said.
A $16.5 million line-item budget is first up and will also be handled a little differently this year. Swallow will simply read the number of the line and pause for “holds.” Once all lines are read, the meeting returns to take up any holds placed. Budget lines without a hold are considered approved.
The annual meeting is then recessed to take up the first of two Special Town Meetings before returning to handle the remaining articles on the annual Town Meeting warrant.
A second Special Town Meeting, slated to follow the first two meetings, is being held to address a citizen petition seeking up to $250,000 in free cash to cover peer review consultants and legal experts “to examine, advise and review" a proposed 152-unit Chapter 40B affordable housing project off Coffin Street.
At each of the three meetings, a warrant article is read, the Finance Committee presents recommendations, and a selectman makes the motions before discussion ensues. Microphones will be covered with disposable covers and disinfected between speakers.
Since formal presentations and committee reports are eliminated this year, Swallow urges voters to familiarize themselves with the articles and line-item budget before the meeting.
Information is posted at www.wnewbury.org/Annual-Town-Meeting-2020. Participants are encouraged to bring questions to the town manager, a selectman or whoever is sponsoring the request prior to the meetings.
Voters can also get questions answered at a virtual meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. The forum can be accessed via www.wnewbury.org and will be rebroadcast on local cable and the town’s YouTube channel.
Swallow stressed that these new protocols were adopted to protect the health and safety of the public and are not intended to affect free and open participation in town meetings — the legislative branch of town government.
“We will make every effort to expedite the meeting without adversely affecting the integrity of the proceedings,” she states. “Should you feel that your participation is being adversely affected, you should respectfully raise a point of order.”
