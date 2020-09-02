WEST NEWBURY— The town received 1,208 Democratic ballots, 306 Republican ballots, a Libertarian ballot and no Green-Rainbow ballots for the state primary election Tuesday.
In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Edward Markey led with 737 votes on the Democratic ballot, followed by Joseph Kennedy III with 467. On the Republican ballot, Kevin O'Connor led with 178 votes, followed by Shiva Ayyadurai with 112.
In the 6th District congressional race, incumbent Seth Moulton received 938 votes, followed by Angus McQuilken with 165 and Jamie Belsito with 70.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.