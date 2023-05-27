WEST NEWBURY — At first, a lone police cruiser – blue and white lights flashing – is spotted far off down the street; next, the sound of the distant tap-tap-tapping of drums.
Finally, a vibrant array of town leaders, public safety officials and groups of neighbors representing local clubs and organizations pass by in what feels like a joyous flash of community building and small-town Americana.
A beloved town tradition, the annual Memorial Day parade steps off from Town Square on Monday at 10:30 a.m. – heading east until marchers reach the Training Field where a ceremony to honor the military’s fallen heroes is planned in front of GAR Memorial Library at 490 Main St.
Always a red-letter day in town, this year’s procession down Main Street includes the Pentucket Regional High School marching band – led by director David Schumacher – serving up lively and patriotic tunes to accompany Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and the ever-colorful West Newbury Garden Club, among other community groups. West Newbury’s historic Gardener 4 Handtub will roll down the parade route as well.
One of only four hand tubs built strictly for mustering purposes by L. Button & Son of Waterford, New York, the Gardner 4 won a record-breaking seven consecutive New England States Veteran Fireman’s League muster championships before its retirement in 1997. It is stored in a garage on the Hills House Museum property at 411 Main St.
The parade grand marshal is Garden Street resident Brian Brunault, a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1976 to 1979 and in the Reserve from 1980 to 1981. Brunault continued as a public servant for 30 more years, working as an inspector for the Newburyport Police Department until his retirement in 2011.
He is proud to be a member of the Marine Corps League – the only federally chartered Marine Corps-related veterans organization in the country. The league, officially chartered by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1937, is dedicated to preserving Marine Corps traditions and promoting its causes.
Brunault has been a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans since 2017 after developing tinnitus – commonly described as a ringing, roaring or buzzing sound in the ears.
“I refueled aircraft,” he explained.
Tinnitus is the leading disability among veterans due to their repeated exposure to elements such as gunfire, loud machinery and aircraft. More than 167,000 veterans were diagnosed with the condition in 2021, with 2.5 million veterans considered disabled and eligible for benefits, according to www.military.com.
The 65-year old said he is thrilled to be selected as grand marshal and honored to help recognize and commemorate men and women who gave their lives fighting for democracy, as well as those who died in noncombat situations.
Brunault thanked veteran Richard “Dick” Cushing and Eastern District Veteran Affairs representative Ron Ross for nominating and assisting him. Cushing, a Purple Heart recipient with three Bronze Stars and the Air Medal – awarded for single acts of heroism or meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight – was the grand marshal last year.
Brunault said his family will attend and are planning a special get-together at his home after the parade.
Brunault, a A 23-year West Newbury resident, said he is still mulling what remarks he will make during the ceremony at the end of the parade, stressing his desire to make a speech that is “just right.”
He then playfully added, “I hope no one throws apples at me,” pointing out that Longhill Farm & Orchard is just down the road. Brunault is related to Richard Brunault, who ran the auto repair shop in Town Square for many years. In fact, he said “anyone with the last name Brunault living in West Newbury – I’m probably related to.”
Following the ceremony, the West Newbury Fire Company will team up with the Historical Society to offer a co-open house for the community at the Public Safety Complex, 401 Main St., with hotdogs and burgers hot off the grill. Residents of all ages are invited to hop on a fire truck at the Training Field and ride to the open house at the Central Fire Station.
For Cushing, Memorial Day starts a bit earlier – about 8 a.m. when he and Sgt. Robert “Bob” Janes, a U.S. Air Force veteran, kick off their annual rounds to honor the graves of military personnel who died at war.
They will be joined by Pentucket musician Lily Friend, who will play taps at each stop. The two veterans will visit soldiers’ graves at four cemeteries, throw a wreath into the Merrimack River in recognition of sailors lost in war at sea, and visit veterans memorials on the Training Field.
The public is welcome to join them at Rocks Village Bridge at 8 a.m.
