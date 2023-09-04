WEST NEWBURY — Maddie Conover knows farming. The Pentucket Regional High School graduate and rising senior at Regis College has spent seven years working at Long Hill Orchard and Farm on Main Street.
Thanks to farm owners Cindy and John Adams, the West Newbury resident learned to plant, weed, harvest, how to set up and run the farm stand, and how to wait on customers clamoring for Richardson’s Ice Cream.
At 22, she has become an invaluable member of the Long Hill family.
“We hit the jackpot with her. We have complete trust in her, and she’s the best face of this farm,” Cindy Adams said.
Conover added a new side dish to her already overflowing plate when she collaborated with Whittier Vocational Technical School to provide learning and vocational opportunities for a group of about 12 neurodiverse Whittier students this summer.
Neurodiversity simply means someone displaying autistic or other neurologically atypical patterns of thought or behavior.
Kristin Bucco, a West Newbury resident and special education teacher at Whittier, is a shareholder in Long Hill’s Community Supported Agriculture program.
She approached Cindy Adams with the idea of using Long Hill as a job site for Whittier’s Summer Employability Experience Program. Adams loved the idea, but was hesitant to take on the task during the farm’s busy summer season. Conover eagerly agreed to act as the liaison between Whittier and the farm.
Bucco anticipated that Conover would greet the students, show them around, and leave them to be supervised by Bucco and fellow special education teacher Melissa Cook. Instead, Conover “took the program to another level,” according to Bucco.
Whittier students – sophomores, juniors and seniors – worked at the farm three days a week, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Conover got to know the students and their individual needs, and offered hands-on instruction to teach them the basics of weeding, harvesting, getting the farm stand ready to open, and feeding the goats.
Conover stepped in as the farm “expert” and took every opportunity to provide an enriching experience for students seeking to develop both vocational and social skills.
Bucco describes Conover as a “natural teacher” whose enthusiasm and genuine kindness helped create a positive, welcoming environment for learning. The experience was so successful that Bucco and Cook were forced to pick students’ names out of a hat to decide who could participate on Thursdays.
“It was a magical experience for all of us, and Maddie always went above and beyond,” Bucco said.
Conover and Bucco are already anticipating reliving the experience in the future, and hope that Long Hill Farm will become a permanent site each summer for students eager to explore farming.
Conover is to graduate from Regis College with a degree in exercise science next spring and she hopes to become an occupational therapist after attending graduate school. She described her work with the Whittier students as “rewarding and exciting,” and was gratified to witness the growth they demonstrated during their time at the farm, particularly as they became more comfortable and independent.
This fall, Conover said she plans on completing an internship at Inclusive Fitness in West Roxbury, where she will shadow a fitness coach working with neurodiverse adults and adolescents to help them develop their motor skills and coordination.
Cindy Adams and Bucco describe Conover as a quick learner, a gifted communicator and a tireless worker.
“Maddie is a joy to have everywhere, all the time,” Cindy Adams said.
In addition to her work at the farm – which she does full time in the summer and on weekends during the school year – Conover maintains a packed schedule at Regis.
This year, she was named a co-captain of the varsity lacrosse team, which practices six days per week. She will be the senior class president for the Student Government Association, serves as the social media representative for the Student Athlete Advisory Committee, and will continue her work as a campus tour guide and orientation leader.
With Conover’s busy schedule and numerous responsibilities, finding a balance and making space for relaxation could easily prove daunting.
Conover maintains, however, that she “does a lot, but in moderation,” and says that her years at Regis taught her to improve her time management and organizational skills. She has no plans to slow her pace and is looking forward excitedly to her final year at Regis.
Long Hill Farm is at 520 Main St. in West Newbury and offers a farm stand, ice cream stand, and pick-your-own opportunities.
