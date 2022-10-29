NEWBURYPORT — Sienna Duchemin of West Newbury has been selected as the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center’s 2022 peace pin design winner.
Each year, a call to action is put out to invite area youths to design a pin around what peace means to them in their community, in their school, and in the world.
Sienna’s design, “Free to Be,” is in the shape of a peace sign. The top left is an image of a person bringing balloons to a friend, and the top right features an image of two people holding hands on a hill. The bottom two parts of the peace sign create a rainbow.
“To me, peace means to be kind to everyone. Respect the things and people around us. Include each other so there are no hard feelings,” Sienna said when asked what peace meant to her.
Sienna is a sixth-grader at John C. Page School and participated in the center’s Girls Inc. of the Seacoast Area summer programs in August.
As winner of the peace pin design, she will receive a $25 Visa gift card and her design will be featured on pins that she can hand out to her friends, classmates and family. Pins will also be handed out during Girls Inc.’s programs and events throughout the year.
“’What Peace Means to Me’ is a community campaign that promotes the idea of peace and hope at an age when children are most receptive,” Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center CEO Suzanne Dubus said. “It is critical that we reach youth with messages of nonviolence and invite them to participate and engage in these ideas creatively.”
Girls Inc. is a program of the center and an affiliate of Girls Incorporated, a national research, education and direct advocacy organization that inspires girls to be strong, smart and bold.
The center also offers services focused on educating and empowering youths at area middle and schools, which includes bystander education and healthy relationships and gender-based violence prevention workshops.
Since 1982, the center has been helping people and families at risk because of domestic violence. What began as the compassionate mission of several volunteer parishioners of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Newburyport in 1982 has grown into a nationally recognized nonprofit organization serving adult and child survivors of domestic violence from Newbury to Lawrence.
The center’s mission is to empower people and engage communities to end domestic violence. For more information, call 978-465-0999, visit www.jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org or call the 24-hour confidential crisis hotline at 978-388-1888.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.