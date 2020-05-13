WEST NEWBURY — Residents have until June 1 to weigh in on a proposed development of 152 housing units on land off 28 Coffin St.
As part of the Chapter 40B affordable housing eligibility and site approval process, towns can Provide MassHousing with feedback about a project prior to its vote on whether to OK the plan and its location.
The grassroots group, West Newbury Neighborhood Coalition (WN-NC), which opposes the Coffin Street development, is urging residents to make their voices heard before the deadline.
“Residents will not be able to weigh in through a town vote,” the coalition said in a recent townwide mailer. “This is our only opportunity to provide input.”
The mailer inadvertently included the wrong deadline, however. Town Manager Angus Jennings clarified over the weekend that residents have until June 1.
Department heads are to give their feedback by mid-May. Once all comments are compiled, Jennings and selectmen will incorporate them into an official response due to MassHousing by June 15.
Selectmen are offering a remote public workshop on Chapter 40B led by attorney Jon Witten of KP Law on Thursday. Public comment on the Coffin Street project is invited. Visit www.wnewbury.org for information on accessing the workshop.
According to developer Chip Hall of Cottage Advisors LLC, his development, Cottages at Rolling Hills, calls for 87 buildings — 86 residential and one community space — made up of 20 single-family homes and 132 duplexes.
Under local zoning bylaws, 76 units are allowed by right. Hall notes the project fits into the town’s “cluster development” zoning option and is forecast to offer tax revenues of $1 million — 7% of the town’s current revenue.
But members of the WN-NC say the project simply isn’t the right fit for West Newbury. Though several residents stated publicly that they support affordable housing, they worry the development will bring rapid growth of a kind that will permanently change the town’s rural character and burden taxpayer-funded resources.
The scale, scope and density of the project will affect schools, place additional demands on an already-taxed water system; dangerously increase traffic on Coffin Street, a narrow, residential neighborhood; and endanger recreational activities and natural habitats on neighboring River Road.
Hall said professional traffic consultants will continue to review traffic impacts on the neighborhood. Wetlands and resource areas are delineated within the plan; and public access to community fields and a walking trail on the site is available.
“We are committed to the protection of natural resources,” Hall said.
At .47 acres per house, Rolling Hills is 12 times denser than other West Newbury housing, which averages 5.5 acres per home, opponents say.
“Our situation is an excellent illustration of how the state regulations shouldn’t be one-size-fits-all, as they are now. Affordable housing, yes, but not if it totally remakes a community — as this will,” said River Road resident Jean Lambert.
Because less than 10% of the town’s housing stock is deed restricted as affordable, developers whose plans include 25% affordable homes can seek density and other types of waivers from the Zoning Board of Appeals.
West Newbury’s 2.5% affordable housing rate increases to 4.5% with Hall’s proposed development.
Also known as "the Anti Snob Law," Chapter 40B tends to favor the developer. But if MassHousing approves the application, the board still has authority to impose certain types of conditions on the project during the public hearing process..
For more information on the project, visit www.cottagesatrollinghill.com.
To learn more about the WN-NC, visit www.wn-nc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.