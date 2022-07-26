WEST NEWBURY — A handful of residents gathered at Laurel Grange on a sweltering evening last week to discuss the status of the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall – and hopefully find a way to finally preserve the historic building.
Led by veteran Robert Janes, the group said they are unwilling to give up the fight to save the Gothic Revival-style Civil War memorial despite a Town Meeting vote this spring to sell or lease the space on Main Street with a historic preservation restriction placed on the property.
A zoning change to expand allowable uses in the area where the property is located, to permit residential and commercial mixed use, is needed before a real estate transaction could take place.
Voters at the Town Meeting in June rescinded $1.25 million of $1.5 million in Community Preservation Act funding approved in 2019. Bids to restore the aging building, built in 1900, to its former glory came in closer to $2.1 million.
But Janes said the fact that the failure of another Town Meeting article, which called for spending $115,000 to raze the building and install a veterans memorial park in its place, was proof residents valued the iconic landmark and would support efforts to refurbish it for public use.
“The will to save, not destroy, is there. To sell the building – or to tear it down – would disgrace the memory of people who gave their lives for this country, that doesn’t say much for us,” Janes said.
West Newbury has 175 households with at least one veteran living in the home and there are more than 1,000 veterans graves in town.
The town has spent more than $10 million buying land as open space since 1992, so Janes said he refuses to accept town leaders’ claims that they can’t find a way to fund $2.1 million to preserve what those present at the Grange on July 13 believe is an irreplaceable treasure for the community.
“There’s a lot of people out there who want to tear it down – and I can understand. It’s an old building that has been neglected for years,” Janes said.
Perhaps rather than attempt a “turnkey” project, the town could begin by tackling the exterior, masonry, roofing and turret, then pursue the interior in more of a piecemeal fashion as formalized uses for the building evolve, Janes said.
Resident Dot Cavanugh suggested that volunteers could come in handy in terms of refurbishing the building.
Updated cost estimates and voter approval would be required, noted Town Manager Angus Jennings, who attended the session along with Select Board member Wendy Reed.
Among the possible uses for the building discussed July 13 is as a space to display the numerous items and documents related to the Civil War and subsequent wars – along with other town memorabilia – now housed in boxes by the Historical Society and the public library.
“They’re just sitting there collecting dust,” Janes said. A lot of people are unfamiliar with the town’s history and “this stuff needs a home,” he said.
It could bring the history of the town alive for people, according to the group. It was agreed that costs must be factored in to control the interior climate so the items are protected.
The building, listed on the National Registry of Historic Places in 2016, could be promoted as a tourist attraction with proceeds from fees charged used to maintain the property, one woman suggested. It could be included on a Civil War tour circuit of New England. Could it be a coffee shop where local art is sold? another person asked.
Other ideas bantered about included use as a community center; a place for Sage Center programs for the elder population or for children to hang out at after school; live music performances; a technical studio; wedding receptions; a place to socialize, educate or hold training sessions. It would be a great spot for school field trips, they said.
One woman suggested using the Wenham Museum as a model. Janes floated the idea of using part of the space for a town cemetery commission.
Legally, if the town borrows money to repair the building, it must be a tax-exempt use, Jennings cautioned.
If most of the roughly 4,500 residents in town would donate $200 to the cause, there wouldn’t be a need to borrow, one resident pointed out.
Someone who has experience with grant writing might be able to help bring in some funding, too, Janes noted, saying he has not had much luck finding that type of resource for this project.
A gift account established by the town for the building’s preservation has $15,000.
“If we’re really intent on saving this building, we have to do something more,” Cavanaugh said.
At the conclusion of the discussion, Janes agreed to ask the Historical Commission at its meeting Aug. 5 if it would be willing to act as an anchoring entity for the group and formalize it as a subcommittee.
