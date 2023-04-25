WEST NEWBURY — An usually long line of voters waited patiently along the sidewalk in front of the Town Annex on Monday night, delaying the start of the annual and Special Town Meetings by 35 minutes.
But by about 10 p.m., voters had dispatched the two warrants, approving – with little to no discussion – an $18 million omnibus budget, the 32-acre Sawmill Brook land acquisition, numerous improvements to the Water Department, and dozens of other requests.
Once all voters were inside and additional seating was secured, Town Clerk Jim Blatchford began by informing the crowd of 300 – including 280 registered voters – that because Town Moderator K.C. Swallow was unavailable to lead the session, they needed to elect a temporary replacement.
A few minutes later, retired Town Clerk/Town Counsel Michael McCarron was chosen and he gaveled the annual meeting open at about 7:35 p.m.
As is its practice, the Select Board announced that lifelong resident Richard “Rick” Thurlow is the town’s Citizen of the Year.
His family owned and operated Cherry Hill Nurseries in town for 168 years. He served as a water commissioner, library trustee and historical commissioner. Thurlow also served on the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals.
For 25 years, he cared for the Walnut Hill Cemetery on Bachelor Street and Rural Cemetery on Chase Street; for 20 years, he maintained Essex County Greenbelt Association open spaces. Thurlow served on the Essex County Farm Service Agency for 50 years and plowed town roads for 51 years.
Board members Rick Parker and Wendy Reed then recognized colleague David Archibald, who is stepping down at the end of his term in May. Finance Committee Chairperson Chris Wile is running unopposed for Archibald’s seat in the annual town election May 1.
An engineering study of a possible water wellfield at 31 Dole Place will go forward thanks to a $50,000 appropriation from the free cash account; as will $140,000 to purchase additional water from Newburyport and numerous other capital requests from the Water Commission. There was no discussion before these proposals were proposed.
Nor was there any debate on the Town Meeting floor leading up to the overwhelming approval of a request by the Open Space Committee to use $350,000 in Community Preservation Act funding for two parcels adjacent to Mill Pond Recreation Area.
The total purchase price is $719,350, including closing costs and legal fees. The money will not be used unless the Greenbelt Association contributes no less than $355,000 through private donations and fundraising.
A state lands grant could offset the town’s portion considerably. The Select Board is to convey a conservation restriction to the association and the land would be under the authority of the Conservation Commission. The audience erupted in applause and cheers upon approval of the motion, after which many people left the building.
“These pristine 32 acres will be a natural extension of the Mill Pond area,” said John Dodge of the Open Space Committee after the meeting. “We are thrilled that, once again, the town overwhelmingly supported land preservation.”
The agenda item that received the most discussion was an article on the special town warrant seeking $60,180 to inoculate ash trees against the emerald ash borer.
Tree Committee Chairperson Fred Chanania told voters that of the 483 ash trees identified in the public way, 177 – all deemed to have “a great or good possibility of being saved” – would be targeted. The insecticide is only effective on trees that are healthy or those with minimal signs of invasion.
“It’s part of our local environment and we should try to preserve it if we can,” Parker said.
But Walter Burmeister, who was among the majority of Finance Committee members to oppose the request, proposed funding just $18,700 to inoculate only the 55 healthiest trees and possibly replace the dead or dying trees with a less vulnerable species. But in the end, voters overwhelmingly opted to treat all 177 trees.
Residents voted to borrow $2.7 million to replace a water main on Church and Prospect streets. In March, the Select Board authorized using $645,000 of the $1.4 million the town received in Federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to offset costs associated with this long-overdue infrastructure replacement project.
Voters took no action on a $115,000 request for an upgrade to some HVAC systems at Page Elementary School – agreeing instead to have town officials use ARPA funding.
