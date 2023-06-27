WEST NEWBURY — Residents will have a chance to help shape the town’s housing future at a public design workshop hosted by the Planning Board tonight.
The workshop, led by landscape architecture consultants from Dodson & Flinker, will explore design considerations for housing. The session begins at 6 p.m. in the Town Annex, 379 Main St.
The workshop is intended to augment a community forum held during a Planning Board meeting June 20 where participants evaluated areas in town best suited for the type of higher-density housing described in the state’s new MBTA Communities Act, adopted in 2021.
Towns and cities served by the MBTA now must create zoning districts that permit a certain level of density relative to the housing stock.
Consultants Peter Flinker and Dillon Sussman presented details related to housing in West Newbury at the meeting before dividing participants into breakout groups to discuss their hopes and concerns with the new zoning requirements.
As part of the MBTA’s process, West Newbury was designated as an “adjacent small town” because of its proximity to communities with public transit. These towns must zone for multifamily unit capacity equal to 5% of their total number of housing units.
West Newbury has 1,740 units, meaning it must designate space for 87 multifamily units.
Failure to comply with the new zoning mandate could result in ineligibility for state grants; civil enforcement action; and liability under federal and state fair housing laws.
Although not required to actually build the units or provide infrastructure to make the projects feasible, the town must adopt zoning that allows multifamily housing to be built “by right” – as opposed to by special permit, Flinker explained.
Because all developments must comply with the state’s Wetlands Protection Act and Title V septic requirements, West Newbury’s final density obligation may be less than the act’s requirement of 15 units per acre.
“The soils here are fairly restrictive,” Flinker noted.
Sensitive or restricted land – such as for wellhead and surface water protection, active farmland, habitats for rare and endangered species, protected open space, flood zones, and rights-of-way – further limit options and make full compliance with the required 15 units per acre less likely in West Newbury.
The MBTA guidelines state that developments built under the new zoning must be suitable for everyone – including families with children. For example, the builder may not limit the size of the units or number of bedrooms. Mixed use may be allowed, but is not required.
The ideal parcel would have access to town water and be located near the town center, schools, library, open space and trails. The northern portion of town and the area along Main Street appear to be the most viable choices, the consultants said.
Potential spots may include the 32-acre Mullen property off Church Street, the former Knapp’s Greenhouses property, Dunn Field, and land associated with All Saints Church – which has declining attendance, the consultants noted.
“It’s about long-term land-use planning,” stressed Flicker, who believes it is possible to have a “really attractive project that fits the nature of the town.”
The idea is to create zoning that better balances a bias toward single-family construction. Voters would consider the regulatory and zoning amendments at the spring Town Meeting in 2024.
“How can you force something like this on a place that doesn’t have an adequate water supply?” said Jean Lambert of River Road.
Noting that “one size does not fit all,” she asked if the town might seek a special accommodation from the MBTA – or just not follow through on the legal requirement as some other communities have opted to do.
“Why do we have to do this just because the state said so? Lambert asked.
“It’s a different concept and it’s being shoved down our throats – it’s so un-American,” commented another resident.
West Newbury has the third-highest median home value in the county; only Boxford and Andover have higher values, according to the consultants’ report.
Home ownership is at 91.8% compared to 62.3 % statewide. Detached single-family residences make up 94.2% of all housing units in town.
Despite Essex County being one of the fastest-growing counties in the state, West Newbury’s population has increased only 8.5% since 2002 – compared to 11.2% for the county and 10.1% for the entire state.
Population in town is projected to fall by 34.96% over the next 30 years.
A major factor contributing to the projected decline is the lack of young people living in West Newbury – where just 15.3% of the population are ages 20 to 39 compared to 28% for Massachusetts, the report said. A dearth of more affordable housing is part of the problem, according to Dodson & Flinker.
Although the new MBTA law does not require the creation of affordable units in the legal sense, West Newbury’s zoning bylaw already requires new projects of three or more units to include at least 10% housing affordable to low-income households. Still, the town remains 113 affordable units short of meeting the state’s 10% affordability threshold.
“How do we fit housing into the landscape of West Newbury that respects the traditions of the town?” Flicker asked.
With help from residents, town officials hope to begin finding the answer tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.