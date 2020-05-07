WEST NEWBURY — Another resident has tested positive for COVID-19, making this the sixth person in town to contract the novel coronavirus, according to Health Agent Paul Sevigny.
Sevigny, in making the announcement Wednesday, said the person is recovering from the illness in isolation and being supported and monitored by West Newbury’s public health nurse in accordance with state guidelines.
He said while the number of daily positive cases statewide has declined over the past week, it’s still important for residents to maintain social distancing practices.
“Residents need to continue to be vigilant when it comes to social distancing everywhere,” Sevigny said. “We could all be carriers at some point without even knowing it. Social distancing still remains very important.”
The Board of Health has initiated several working groups in the past week, including ones to discuss a soft opening of the Mill Pond/Pipestave Hill recreational areas, the conditions and policies needed to keep residents and town employees safe when municipal buildings reopen to the public, and protocols for the upcoming Town Meeting and town election, which are planned for June 1 and 3, respectively.
“Please continue to be patient during these unprecedented times,” Sevigny said. “We are all working hard to bring back some normalcy as soon as possible. The health of West Newbury’s residents is the Board of Health’s highest concern.”
Sevigny can be reached at 978-363-1100, ext. 119.
