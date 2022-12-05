WEST NEWBURY — Plans for the Whetstone Greenway – a proposed accessible thoroughfare for pedestrians and cyclists linking Sullivan’s Court to Main Street – is up for revision, again.
The proposed boardwalk, first approved in May 2021, aims to improve a well-traversed shortcut linking the Cottages at River Hill and River Meadow Drive to the Town Square via Whetstone Street. The popular trail crosses a wetland and stream, creating problems with erosion and limiting usage.
“This project seeks to address the negative impacts on the resource area and increase use by installing a universally accessible trail,” local resident Brad Buschur wrote in his initial application for $30,000 in Community Preservation Act funding.
Buschur, a landscape architect, and engineer Greg Hochmuth of Williams & Sparages have donated their services to guide the project through the permitting stage.
When Buschur’s request cleared a Special Town Meeting in 2021, expenses were cited as $18,592 for trail construction with erosion controls and $21,400 for a 48-inch-wide boardwalk made from rough hewn lumber.
“The Select Board and town manager are very appreciative of their efforts in support of preparing for permitting this project,” Select Board member Wendy Reed said last week before recommending that oversight of the project shift to the Public Works Department and other municipal staff.
In January, Tom Neve of Walker Development Corp. formally announced his intention to donate $10,000 toward the design, permitting and building of a trail connecting Sullivan’s Court Extension and Rivermeadow Drive. Neve’s company was the developer of Sullivan Court.
In March, a revision to the plan called for lengthening the proposed boardwalk to 175 feet and included 290 linear feet of accessible pathways to prevent further damage to nearby wetlands and to provide safe access through the area.
The latest revision replaces 90 linear feet of aggregate path with 40 linear feet of additional boardwalk. The total length of the path in the original path was 455 linear feet; in the revision, it is 460 linear feet.
The construction plan uses wooden posts to support the structure. Reed said the new proposal will reportedly have less impact on the wetlands, but noted that the Conservation Commission doesn’t agree. This type of revision is considered a major change so it would need to go back before the Community Preservation Committee and Town Meeting voters, she said.
“From a cost perspective I don’t think there is a significant increase with the longer boardwalk, but I do think the impact on the resource will be greater with the original plan because of the site work required between the boardwalks,” Buschur stated in a memo to Reed last month.
He noted that the new plan shifts the path north by 16 feet to avoid significant vegetation impacts along the bank. The proposed alignment stays within the area cleared by the Water Department and the current trail. Buschur anticipates several trees in upland areas would have to be removed to accommodate the path between the boardwalks.
Reed said questions were raised about the long-0term stability of a structure that relies on wooden posts set in wetlands.
Approval for the initial project took consensus building among the Planning Board, Conservation Commission and the Open Space Committee. But this revision didn’t follow that model, lending an unsettled air to the process, she said, noting that abutters worry that the concerns they have voiced will not be addressed.
Select Board member Rick Parker proposed that a structural engineer review the new design and make sure it meets Americans With Disabilities Act requirements. “The design is fine, it’s just whether it’s the right one for this application,” Reed responded.
Since Public Works Program and Project Manager Christine Wallace is now overseeing the project and there are aspects of the permitting process that require input from other municipal boards, Reed suggested it made sense that they – not volunteers or elected officials – play a bigger role in the design component.
“I think they should call the shots on how to move forward,” she said.
Parker and Chairperson David Archibald agreed.
Reed confirmed that Williams & Sparages will bill the town for any consulting or survey services in the future. Hochmuth estimated that the work required to stake out the Whetstone Greenway centerline and to reestablish the wetland delineation would cost approximately $2,700.
Any more survey work that is requested will be billed hourly and the firm would get in touch with the town prior to moving forward on any additional work, Hochmuth stressed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.