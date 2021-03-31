WEST NEWBURY — Just in time for Earth Day on April 22, the annual roadside cleanup will be May 1-2.
Residents are encouraged to clean the roadside in front of their property as well as other areas near roads where there are no homes.
The annual cleanup was initially organized by longtime Main Street resident Barbara Haack, who oversaw the event for many years before recently handing it over to the town to run.
Haack, a dedicated environmentalist, saw it as a great family-friendly way to get everyone involved in caring for the town and Earth.
Free trash bags and gloves will be available at West Newbury Food Mart and in the front lobby of the 1910 Town Office Building, 381 Main St., a week prior to the event.
Participants should leave filled bags of trash on the roadside to be picked up by the public works crew.
Email dpwadmin@wnewbury.org with the location of collected trash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.