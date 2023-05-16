WEST NEWBURY — President John F. Kennedy used to say “one person can make a difference, and everyone should try.”
It’s advice that – coming from the president who established the volunteer Peace Corps – was a sentiment that Mary Dorothy “Dot” Cavanaugh clearly took to heart. Not only did the Training Field Road resident share a political affinity with the 35th president, she was also a consummate community volunteer.
Cavanaugh died on May 4 at age 85, and West Newbury is certainly the poorer for her passing and the richer for having known her, according to friends and family members.
She was born on Aug. 18, 1937, to Mary Dorothy Grimes Cavanaugh and William L. Cavanaugh in Central Falls, Rhode Island. Dot, as she was known to friends and family, was an older sister to Marcia and William.
Her father – a variety store owner and part-time bookmaker – died when Cavanuagh was 20. She decided against pursuing more education for herself, opting instead to assume responsibility for her family. This selfless act marked the beginning of a lifetime of service to others.
“I met her after we moved here in 2012 – she was everywhere, managing voters on Election Day, stepping in at the town clerk’s office, participating in the Historical Commission and Garden Club at a time when we both were on the board,” recalled friend and colleague Elisa Grammer. “She knew more about the town than pretty much anybody.”
Cavanaugh’s career as a computer software trainer took her from her native Rhode Island to California, but eventually to Massachusetts, where she bought her home in West Newbury’s historic district in 1994.
Cavanaugh’s passion for history led her to serve on the Historical Commission and the Historical Society – as well as the Historic District Commission, which oversees the Training Field area of town where her home is located, said Town Clerk Jim Blatchford.
Throughout her years in West Newbury, Cavanaugh epitomized what it means to give back to one’s community, dedicating herself to the Garden Club for 25 years, as well as the Cultural Council, the Council on Aging, and as a trustee, friend and faithful patron of the public library.
She was a stalwart member of the Democratic Town Committee alongside her cousin, longtime committee Chairperson Kathy Pasquina.
“Here at the town offices she served various capacities, filling in temporarily or working on special projects in the assessors, finance and town clerk’s offices,” Blatchford noted.
He could count on her to do any task put in front of her – all with a warm, welcoming smile and witty – often dry – sense of humor.
As members of the Historical Commission, Grammer and Cavanaugh collaborated to research and preserve the Almshouse Cemetery, established in 1837 as a final resting place for the town’s indigent, disabled and insane.
The cemetery, off Poorhouse Lane in the northernmost corner of the Town Forest, had fallen into severe disrepair for decades before the commission recently teamed up with the Public Works Department and Eagle Scout candidate Kade Dennis and others to restore the dignity of the historic and hallowed spot.
In addition to her work for the town, Cavanaugh quietly gave her time to charities and older members of the community.
“Dot paid forward,” Grammer said.
Resident Wendy Willis said she met Cavanaugh at the Garden Club shortly after her family moved into town.
“I had a very complicated pregnancy with my twins and was on bedrest for months, Dot was always there with a friendly word or a meal,” Willis said, adding that she quickly became “Auntie Dot” to her children.
Dick Cushing, a decorated Vietnam War veteran, said she was touched by how Cavanaugh mourned the death of her younger brother, William, who died tragically just before his 23rd birthday in a helicopter crash while serving in the Air Force in Vietnam.
“She was quiet about it – although greatly affected. When we presented taps at the Training Field, she never missed it – a meditation for all of us to learn from,” said Cushing, an Army sergeant.
This Memorial Day as he makes his annual rounds throughout town to honor military personnel lost at war, Cushing said he will be thinking of his friend Dot. He vows to say her brother’s name out loud when taps is played on the historic field in front of her home.
Cavanaugh was buried in Rhode Island last week. A celebration of life in West Newbury is being planned as well.
“She was family to us,” Willis said. “She was incredibly smart, funny and quick-witted. Her love of West Newbury was deep. She’ll be terribly missed.”
Visit this link to view Dot as she educates the public about the history of the Almshouse Cemetery at the end of a Historical Commission presentation in 2021. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=smDv0XfqpoE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.