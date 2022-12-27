WEST NEWBURY — Weighing the future of arguably the town’s biggest asset will be the focus of a new feasibility study of Page Elementary School slated for early in the new year.
After voters at the annual spring Town Meeting agreed to spend $85,000 for the study, the Select Board appointed a working group in September to determine its scope.
The group, composed of representatives from the town and the Pentucket Regional School District along with a resident, met twice in November and toured the school. They inventoried material and documented relevant plans, construction documents, maintenance records, test results, reports and studies.
“In order to get all the information needed to inform our thinking, we’ll need to ask the right questions,” said Christine Wallace, who the Public Works Department’s program and project manager since September.
“In preparing this scope,” Wallace said, “the board’s goal is to draw from a wide breadth of understanding of residents and town and school personnel.”
The group also reviewed a prior facility assessment performed by architectural firm Dore + Whittier in 2009. But Wallace stressed that since then, the school has seen building upgrades, major water leaks and reduced enrollment.
Group members are working to finalize a draft scope of work to provide a consultant who would ideally be hired by April, with the study on track for completion by November.
In its proposed detailed scope of work, the group identified several goals. The study is to provide an independent architectural and engineering assessment of the building and site; identify deficiencies; estimate costs to fix the deficiencies under different scenarios; and determine the tipping point that renders building renovations less desirable than construction of a new elementary school.
The Dunn Property, a 70-acre parcel off Chase Street, has long been mentioned as a possible spot for a new school.
Not to be confused with Dunn Farm – an agricultural business at 317 Main St. near the town square – the Dunn property is a mixture of farmland and forest purchased for $3.5 million from William Dunn in 2002, with the help of a state grant.
It connects to several miles of trails on Pipestave Hill and Chase Street. At the time, the Water Department hoped the property could be used for much-needed water well field development. When that plan fell through, the parcel was subsequently mentioned as a possible site for a new elementary school.
The study would offer a structural, architectural and roof analysis. Reviews would be conducted on the exterior walls, floors, interior, vertical transportation, HVAC, plumbing, water, electrical and lighting systems; fire protection and alarms; and telephone and technology infrastructure.
A security and emergency communications evaluation would look at the infrastructure and methods of announcement as well as two-way communications with classrooms and the telephone system’s capacity to support 911 and Reverse 911 communications to the facility and classrooms.
The consultant would also consider drainage, the septic system and other utilities; playground and fields; parking, traffic safety and signs; pedestrian accommodations and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance; and environmental and hazardous materials. Preliminary budget cost estimates for repairs are anticipated.
“These estimates are for components or systems exhibiting patent or significant deferred maintenance requiring major repairs or replacement,” the group’s report notes. “Repairs or replacements that could be classified as cosmetic, decorative, part or parcel of a building renovation program, normal preventative maintenance, or that are the responsibility of tenants, are not included.”
The consultant would identify items that “require immediate action as a result of existing or potentially unsafe conditions, building code violations, poor or deteriorated condition of critical element or system, or a condition that if left ‘as is’ with an extensive delay in correction, would result in or contribute to critical element or system failure within one year or would lead to significantly escalated repair costs,” the report states.
Prioritize deficiencies, problems created by deferred maintenance or resulting from improper design, installation or quality of original material or systems; ongoing maintenance and replacement problems, and items that have realized or exceeded their expected useful life would also be identified.
The consultant would estimate future operation and maintenance costs, climate-change requirements, energy costs and special equipment needs. These expenses will be provided alongside costs to build a new school using an analysis of price tags for comparable new school construction in Massachusetts.
The consultant would work with the local Inspectional Services Department to evaluate building code, energy code and ADA compliance, along with other applicable codes.
“To assist with decision-making on the future of the Page School, an updated assessment and alternatives analysis is needed,” Wallace said.
The district leases the building from the town and is responsible for maintaining all but the portion dedicated to the Children’s Castle child care program. The town handles the capital improvements.
