WEST NEWBURY — The "graying" of the town is a key driver behind a $30,000 request for Community Preservation Act funding made by the Open Space Committee.
The panel’s application is one of five projects deemed to meet the eligibility requirement for CPA funding — the first of two hurdles that applicants must clear before seeking approval from Town Meeting voters.
The next step is for the panel to vote whether to recommend the projects be placed on the annual warrant for voters to consider for CPA funding this spring. That process begins Feb. 18 and could extend into March.
The committee hopes to use the money to cover the local match for a MassTrails grant that would provide an additional $30,000 for initial steps in creating an "all persons trail" at Mill Pond.
“All Persons Trails prioritize meeting or exceeding Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance and incorporate universally accessible amenities,” the Community Preservation Committee application states.
These trails have a more gradual grade that allows for better foot, wheelchair and stroller access than more typical trails. Wider walkways with bumpers; rope/post guiding systems; and Braille texts and tactile maps are also included.
The trail would provide outdoor wildlife observation structures, specialized gardens, seating, play areas and picnic areas, offering people with disabilities a trail with access to wildlife viewing and fishing areas, a picnic area, a dog wading beach and the Mill Pond lodge.
Handicapped parking closer to Mill Pond is also desirable, agreed Pat Reeser of the Open Space Committee, Brad Buschur of the Park and Recreation Committee and Ryan Goodwin on the Mill Pond Committee at a recent meeting of selectmen.
The committee is pursuing this project in large part because of the town’s evolving demographics. The number of residents 65 and older is predicted to grow from 13.6 to 33.7 percent by 2035, while the numbers of children under 5 years old and 20- to 34-year-olds are expected to decrease by more than 61%.
“These shifts are important indicators of the types of recreational needs the town should provide for its population,” the application states.
The matching grant would cover costs for consultant services to prepare an existing conditions survey, delineate wetlands and create conceptual plans. The committee intends to hold a forum to gather input and anticipates 50% of construction plans for the trail would be based on public feedback and suggestions.
Establishing an estimated cost to construct the trail is also one of the goals of this project phase. Because the project is considered “horizontal work” — as opposed to vertical construction of buildings and other structures — there is no need to issue a request for proposals, selectmen were told.
“It sounds like a great idea,” said selectmen Chair David Archibald.
The other CPA applications include a request for $25,000 for Phase 3 of the historic preservation survey of properties that are 100 years old or older; $63,000 for the Town Hall painting project — contingent on documentation that the building is on the state Register of Historic Places; and $30,000 for Whetstone Greenway — a 459-foot-by-6-foot ADA compliant trail linking Sullivan’s Court and Rivermeadow Drive with two wooden structures to bridge the resource areas.
Another application seeks $250,000 to partner with Essex County Greenbelt on the acquisition and preservation of about 70 acres of wetlands, former farm fields and woodlands at 28 Coffin St. The intent is to use the land for publicly accessible open space with trails connecting to Riverrun Farm and Riverbend Conservation Area.
The funding amounts requested are subject to change — and would definitely be adjusted for at least two of the projects, said Town Manager Angus Jennings, who serves as an ex-officio member of the Community Preservation Committee.
The Town Hall painting project application factors in a potential matching grant that the Historical Commission found was not applicable. The proposal will be changed to reflect the full cost of the project — estimated at about $105,000. The scope includes painting, replacement of rotting trim, drainage work, relocation of a fire alarm box, and upgrading the handicapped access ramp.
Terms of the proposed Coffin Street acquisition are still in flux, Jennings noted, adding, “While I can’t say what the anticipated CPC amount will be, I do expect it to be lower than the amount shown in the eligibility application.”
The CPA, signed into law in 2000 and adopted locally in 2005, is a tax surcharge used exclusively for conserving open space, preserving historic sites, creating affordable housing, and developing outdoor recreation areas. CPA applications are welcome on a year-round basis, but projects must be approved at a town meeting.
For the second year in a row, the annual Town Meeting will be held outdoors on May 22. A budget presentation to selectmen is slated for March 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.