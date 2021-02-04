WEST NEWBURY — Town Manager Angus Jennings is seeking state support for an initiative to help make getting to school and back home again safer.
In a letter to the Department of Transportation dated Monday, Jennings requested funding to buy and install solar-powered, pedestal-mounted rapid flashing beacon lighting at the crosswalks leading to Pentucket Regional Middle/High School and Page Elementary School.
The schools are at opposite ends of town along Main Street, which is also Route 113, a state highway.
“Both crossing locations are located on our highest vehicle volume and highest vehicle speed roadway in West Newbury,” Jennings wrote.
There have been many "close calls'' between pedestrians and vehicles at these spots as well as “some actual crashes over the years,” he added.
In November, a student was struck by a car in the middle/high school crosswalk.
“The morning sun glare at the Page School, which is located at the crest of a hill, and the multiple driveway placements at both schools add additional crossing challenges,” the town manager pointed out.
The elementary school sits across Route 113 from the Pipestave Hill and Mill Pond recreation areas where the public can use playing fields, trails and the town’s popular equestrian facilities.
At times when school is not in session and the parking lots at the recreation sites are full, visitors are encouraged to park in the Page lot and walk to the area across the state highway.
“We have recently — and in the past — been approached by parents and educators regarding the safety of these two crosswalk locations,” Jennings wrote.
He noted that West Newbury already uses its state Chapter 90 money and municipal road budget to cover costs to pave and maintain the 46 miles of roadways in town, which is why he is seeking support from MassDOT for this project.
The estimated cost is $38,000, including equipment and installation, according to traffic signal contractor Pine Ridge Technologies. Minor site work could require additional money.
Rapid flashing beacons are MassDOT approved and have received positive responses when used on state roadways in other communities, according to Jennings.
The Page School site needs to have a designated sidewalk location and for its crosswalk to be brought up to state standards. The middle/high school location is already compliant, Jennings told selectmen Monday.
The crosswalks, which are maintained annually by MassDOT, have the necessary handicapped access ramps that were installed a few years ago.
Jennings stressed that the town is willing to accept ownership and future maintenance responsibilities for the flashing lights once there is final state approval.
