WEST NEWBURY — Efforts to replace an impassable bridge connecting Middle Street to Plummer Spring Road in Newburyport hit an impasse recently when city officials declined to allocate their share of money needed for the work in this year’s budget.
Select Board members, who are requesting a meeting as soon as possible with the Newburyport City Council, believe a lack of immediate notification about the decision violates a memorandum of understanding between the two municipalities.
The Select Board is pushing to get on the council’s agenda prior to Sept. 17 when the memorandum is set to expire.
“The Plummer Spring bridge project was not a priority for Newburyport as many residents preferred it closed and liked the idea of a bike/pedestrian bridge,” Mayor Donna Holaday said Wednesday.
But because it was an access route for the town and on the border between the communities, Newburyport officials agreed they would collaborate on bridge repairs if the town received a state MassWorks grant.
Split between the town and the city, costs for the project, once estimated at $2.6 million, would now be $3.4 million, BSC Group, the project’s design engineer team, reported in April.
West Newbury received a $1 million MassWorks grant and Newburyport was awarded a $500,000 grant through the Small Bridge Program. The remaining cost to each community was approximately $942,500, according to BSC Group.
But with the recent cost estimate increase, Holaday said she cannot justify spending the money when the city has many other high-priority projects.
“Legally, all contracts and MOUs are subject to City Council appropriation of funds and the $600,000 in our capital improvement plan was pushed out two years,” she said. “I believe with (federal) stimulus and infrastructure funds becoming available, we could find additional grant funds to cover this significant gap.”
West Newbury’s former counsel, Michael McCarron, who retired in July, had advised that state law requires Newburyport to maintain bridges that connect to other communities.
Town Manager Angus Jennings acknowledged that Holaday sent him a note in May indicating she did not expect funding for the Middle Street bridge to make it into the city’s spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year.
He asked at the time to be kept abreast of the council’s budget process concerning this issue.
But Jennings said there was no follow-up from Holaday’s office to confirm that the bridge money was officially out of the budget, and his multiple attempts to contact the city about the issue went unanswered for quite awhile before recently receiving confirmation of the decision.
“That doesn’t seem like it even lives up to the MOU,” said Select Board member David Archibald.
“I agree with you on that,” Jennings said.
With the grants in place, the cost to each community would have been approximately $942,500. But with Newburyport’s recent action, the Select Board must notify the state about the change, which leaves the status of grants uncertain.
In response to the unanticipated price increase, the West Newbury board asked voters at the spring Town Meeting to transfer $600,000 from the capital stabilization account to ensure all design and permitting work for the bridge project is completed.
At the time, voters discussed whether it would be safer and less expensive to make the span available to pedestrians, equestrians and cyclists – but not cars and trucks.
But ultimately, they supported the original motion, citing the bridge’s proximity to Anna Jaques Hospital and the fact that it is part of West Newbury’s evacuation plan in the event of an accident at Seabrook Station nuclear power plant.
Archibald said the northern side of the bridge, facing the Merrimack River, shows the greatest signs of deterioration, with large capstones approximately 14 feet high and 6 feet long bulging out “about a good inch.”
Deterioration on the southern side has also increased since last spring, Archibald noted, with pieces of the bridge falling into the water. The bridge was closed to vehicles in 2018 following a failure in the spandrel wall.
West Newbury Public Works Director Wayne Amaral reminded the board of the importance of notifying state grantors about the change in status of their grants.
Amaral was deputy director of public services in Newburyport before coming to work in West Newbury in 2018. Jennings plans to track down the minutes from the meeting at which the council discussed putting money in the budget for the bridge. He said he would send a letter to Newburyport officials to seek a meeting and to make sure they are notifying the state as well.
“We have to have something formal in writing saying there’s a discordance here,” Archibald said.
The Select Board plans to discuss options for bridge repairs at an upcoming meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.