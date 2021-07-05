WEST NEWBURY — A pilot program to create a townwide tree nursery is in the early planning stages, reports Fred Chanania, chair of the Tree Committee.
The brainchild of committee member Rita Wollmering, the plan is to gather seeds from an assortment of trees in West Newbury; raise the seedlings; and then distribute the trees to residents for them to plant.
Chanania said it is “an experiment” he is hopeful will take hold. The first step is to find a proper location to house the seedlings, which are in Wollmering’s yard.
The committee will lead a tree walk on Saturday to educate the public on how to identify common tree species found in West Newbury.
The 90-minute walk kicks off from the Mill Pond parking lot at 8 a.m. and follows along very easy-to-maneuver pathways, Chanania said. Participants can bring binoculars and a tree guide if they wish.
Chanania said the “picture is not great” in the battle to combat the lethal invasion of the emerald ash borer, which is devastating ash trees around town.
The committee estimates the deadly insect could wipe out as much as 20% of forests in West Newbury. Chanania has a call in to state officials seeking advice for maintaining forest health, but he stresses that the problem is significant and there are no broad scale measures to recommend as yet.
Pesticides to combat the insect are extremely expensive and biological controls — such as via a certain species of wasps — remain in the experimental research stages, he said, adding, “I wish I could give you a better picture but unfortunately I cannot.”
Property owners can help combat the emerald ash borer by understanding that they likely won’t be able to save all the ash trees on their property, so they should prioritize those they hope to save.
An infestation is extremely hard to detect in the early stages of attack. Remove dead trees from the property and contact a local arborist about various options. Visit the Tree Committee webpage at www.wnewbury.org to learn more about combating this enemy of the ash tree.
The panel has selected three more specimens to include on its “Roster of Significant and Remarkable Trees” — two massive trees on the Poorhouse Lane trail — a northern red oak and eastern white oak; and a giant balsam poplar on a hill along Main Street at the center of town. Visit the committee’s webpage for more details about these three deciduous specimens.
More than 100 people responded to the panel’s townwide survey seeking input for committee priorities in the upcoming year. Results are being compiled and analyzed with a report anticipated by the end of the summer.
Comments or suggestions for the committee can be sent to treecommittee@wnewbury.org.
