WEST NEWBURY — The Select Board recently endorsed a proposal to preserve 32 acres of open space and wildlife habitat near Mill Pond and Pipestave Hill Recreation Area.
The Sawmill Brook conservation project, designated for land off Archelaus Place and Poor House Lane, seeks to pair as much as $350,000 in Community Preservation Act funding with a matching amount from the nonprofit Essex County Greenbelt Association to purchase the two parcels near the western portion of the recreation area.
“The acquisition would be for passive recreational use, expanding the town’s Pipestave Hill/Mill Pond conservation area, and allowing for trail expansion and the opportunity to enhance public access from Archelaus Place,” states the application for project funding submitted in July by Vanesa Johnson-Hall of the Greenbelt Association in conjunction with the Open Space Committee.
The acquisition could provide numerous public benefits due to the property’s proximity to the popular recreation area.
The project would add to and buffer the popular recreation area with the Sawmill Brook parcels connecting Pipestave Hill and Mill Pond to the open space component of the Deer Run development. It would not only expand the natural area corridor, but also allow for trail expansion and public access to the parcels.
“Poor House Lane is currently frequented by walkers coming from Archelaus Place to access Mill Pond/Pipestave Hill” so this project would formalize public access to the conservation area, the application states.
Greenbelt signed a purchase-and-sale agreement with Austin Realty Trust to acquire the property for $705,000 with a funding contingency deadline of July and a closing date of Dec. 15. Voters would need to authorize use of the Community Preservation Act funding at the annual Town Meeting on April 24.
The Greenbelt Association would hold the conservation restriction on the 32 acres.
Johnson-Hall is working with the town to apply for a local acquisitions for natural diversity grant offered to municipalities by the state Office of Energy and Environmental Grants and Technical Assistance, or EEA.
At the same time, Greenbelt is seeking an EEA conservation partnership offered only to land trusts. Only one award is granted per project, so both applications would indicate a preference for the town grant – the larger of the two. If the town grant is awarded, the request for Community Preservation Act funding would be reduced, Johnson-Hall said.
Because keeping forests intact helps to filter pollutants out of water, and helps reduce erosion and flooding, Johnson-Hall contends the project would also protect the water quality of Sawmill Brook, Mill Pond and the Merrimack River. Sawmill Brook is a perennial stream that flows into Mill Pond and eventually the Merrimack.
The property has been identified as being almost entirely within a core habitat for rare species, meaning it is of “extremely high quality“ and able to support wildlife whose habitat is dwindling elsewhere, she notes.
In addition to the Select Board’s endorsement, Johnson-Hall is verifying support from the Conservation Commission, which would oversee the project if it is funded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.