WEST NEWBURY — Selectman Glenn Kemper issued an apology this week to the community, his colleagues and town employees for how he handled a personal financial setback that resulted in a $29,000 unpaid bill to the town.
Earlier this month, the state inspector general found Kemper “abused his elected position and violated his duties of care to the town” by taking what was in essence an unauthorized interest-free loan from West Newbury taxpayers.
Kemper has since paid back the amount, including $15,000 he wasn’t required to pay under state bankruptcy laws. Still, he vowed on Monday to repay taxpayers for any interest accrued over the five years his town-sponsored insurance premium was in arrears — including two years after he was removed from the plan.
But Selectmen Chair David "Archie" Archibald strongly objected to the inspector general's conclusion that Archibald and former Selectman Joe Anderson betrayed the public's trust by failing to take corrective action against Kemper and for putting town employees in the unfair position of needing to collect a debt from Kemper, who at that time was chairman of the board that hired them.
“I know this is a difficult issue and there’s a fair amount of emotion behind it,” said Selectman Rick Parker, whom Archibald chose to lead the discussion.
“I’m sorry about the situation I put the town in. I own it,” Kemper said. “I’m sorry about Joe and Archie. Obviously, I should have owned it a lot earlier.”
Kemper said he had “learned a big lesson and I’m a better selectman for it.” He also noted that this is the final year of his term and he won’t seek reelection in May. Some residents have called for him to resign immediately.
Archibald stressed that he and Anderson — both former members of the Finance Committee — “respect every taxpayer dollar.”
“I lost a lot of sleep agonizing over this problem,” Archibald said. When he learned of it in 2017, he confronted Kemper, who immediately paid $2,000 toward his debt, leading Archibald to believe Kemper would continue paying it off.
“It’s hard to work with someone and be their debt collector at the same time,” Archibald said. Redacted minutes from an executive session held in March reveal efforts to sort through a repayment plan that was fair to the town while not overly burdensome to Kemper when he was in financial distress. They discussed how to collect interest to ensure employees were never placed in this position again.
“We took it extremely seriously,” Archibald said. “We were trying to treat a colleague with dignity. Unfortunately, he was ignoring us and the town.”
“I agree with everything Archie just said, and I’m sorry Archie.” Kemper responded.
Parker suggested developing written procedures for dealing with inappropriate behavior by selectmen.
Having selectmen and the Finance Committee work together to develop the policies within the next 60 days would be helpful, former Selectman Tom Atwood wrote in the online chat section of the virtual meeting.
Town Manager Angus Jennings has already instituted policy changes to prevent future problems. He also offered to calculate the interest Kemper owes.
Because the town is legally unable to charge interest without having first issued notification about this potential, Kemper plans to make a donation to the town in whatever amount Jennings determines is appropriate.
Parker and Kemper will contact any staff members involved who may still feel uncomfortable about what happened. Kemper also extended an apology to Jennings, who had just come onboard as West Newbury’s first town manager when the debt issue was brought to light.
Although he wasn’t part of it, Jennings moved as swiftly as he could to rectify the problem, Kemper said.
“I’m sorry, Angus, if any bad light shone on you,” he said.
