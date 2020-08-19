WEST NEWBURY -- Just eight weeks after successfully holding this year’s Annual Town Meeting outdoors, town officials are making plans for repeating the effort for a Special Town Meeting this fall. The meeting is slated for Saturday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. at the community bandstand and fields adjacent to the Town Annex, 379 Main St. Rain date is Oct. 18.
The quorum for a special town meeting is 40, with 90 voters needed to take up articles exceeding $20,000. However, at a recent virtual selectmen’s meeting, Town Moderator KC Swallow recommended a quorum of 40 for all articles. Selectmen Chairman David “Archie” Archibald urged that requests be limited to only funds necessary for this fiscal year.
“Anything that can wait ‘til spring, should wait ‘til spring,” he said.
In a review of potential Special Town Meeting warrant articles. selectmen consider whether to provide voters with another chance at lowering taxes. At the annual meeting, a proposal $652,340 to transfer from the School Stabilization Fund to offset tax impacts from the Pentucket School District building project was rejected. Voters approved a $247,647 transfer instead. When Selectman Rick Parker suggested reconsidering the vote with an eye toward easing the burden on taxpayers during economic uncertainty, voters wouldn’t entertain it.
“I threw my hands up. I don’t even know what to say. People like tax increases, that’s all I can say,” said Archibald when recalling the June vote.
On Monday, Jennings proposed a $260,000 free cash transfer that would reduce this year’s property tax increase from an estimated 4.6% to 2.9%. The figures rely on estimates for new growth, assessed value, and non-tax revenues. But selectmen were wary.
“I’m not going to propose lowering taxes again. It was beaten more soundly than Alf Landon by FDR,” Archibald said, referring to the presidential election of 1936 when incumbent Democrat Franklin Delano Roosevelt won a landslide victory over his Republican challenger, carrying 46 of the then-48 states.
“I support Archie on that,” agreed colleague Glenn Kemper. Selectmen also weighed bringing back a request to fund warranties for new electric car charging ports at the 1910 Town Office Building and Page Elementary School. This spring voters funded the ports but not the warranties.
The board debated taking up zoning bylaw amendments proposed by the Planning Board at the annual meeting, but tabled in the interest of limiting the length of the public gathering during the pandemic. Zoning changes are typically made at an annual meeting, so Archibald and Kemper were leery of setting a precedent.
“This was ready to go this spring and we put it off. How far down the road do we want to kick this particular can?” countered Parker.
Selectmen felt a request for $1,000 to build bog bridges over wet areas at the Dunn property wasn’t critical, but wanted more information before rejecting a $2,300 request from the Park and Recreation Department to replace a baseball backstop on Pipestave Hill.
“If it’s not a safety issue, then I am not doing it,” Archibald said. The newly seated Park and Rec board also wants $36,000 for portable toilets in four locations around town -- a request that Jennings described as “a level of service question” for selectmen to consider.
Kemper reminded his colleagues that a formal complaint resident Kevin Bowe made against the Finance Committee following the June meeting needs addressing. Archibald was waiting until the finance board had a full roster before adding the discussion to a selectmen’s agenda.
“ I get it -- but it needs to be something we talk about,” stressed Kemper. The complaint partially involved a Finance Board recommendation against funding financing costs for a project to restore the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall due to members’ ongoing concerns over the $1.85 million renovation project approved last fall.
