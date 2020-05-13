WEST NEWBURY — Restrictions placed on access to popular spots for communing with nature are poised to loosen but as officials prepare for the likelihood of holding the annual Town Meeting outdoors, it’s clear the global pandemic continues to have a local impact.
At a selectmen meeting held remotely Monday, Health Agent Paul Sevigny reported the Board of Health recommended reopening the parking lots at Mill Pond and Pipestave Hill recreation areas. They have been closed since April 3.
Noting that trends for COVID-19 infection decreased recently, Sevigny said parking would be for residents only starting May 25.
Essex County Greenbelt — which holds a conservation restriction on land in that area — is yielding to the town in this situation, said selectmen Chairman David Archibald. Parking signs will be put up to inform the public; residents must receive a parking placard for their vehicles or risk getting towed.
Town Moderator KC Swallow is researching the feasibility of holding Town Meeting outdoors for health reasons. Swallow proposed postponing the June 1 session — already rescheduled from April 27 — to midmorning on June 27.
Her initial idea to have voters gather at the Pentucket Regional High School football field was tempered by news that work on the new school building project was already underway. The fields near the community bandstand, the Pipestave Hill riding rings, and the parking lot behind Page Elementary School were suggested.
“The whole thing is predicated on how many people are going to show up,” she said.
Selectman Rick Parker stressed finding a surface “not friendly to mosquitoes” and renting a large canopy to accommodate a big turnout and allow for social distancing.
Portable toilets would need to be rented and extra time allowed for voters to park, get to the site, sign in and get settled, Swallow said. Concerns over multiple voters wishing to comment by microphone led to proposals for questions to be submitted to Swallow electronically or use of a boom microphone.
“You need a bullhorn and everybody else needs to yell,” Selectman Glenn Kemper told Swallow.
“We’ll just have to be flexible,” Swallow said.
Although having an electronic Town Meeting is not legally allowed, Swallow proposed holding forums prior to Town Meetings to let voters’ voices be heard on the articles before they cast their votes in person.
As a way to move through the meeting more quickly, Swallow proposed consolidating articles, such as those that appear annually on the warrant, into a consent agenda voted on as one article. She is to report back with an update in early June.
The town election June 3 is to go forward as scheduled. Mail-in voting options are available. To learn more, visit the town clerk’s page at www.wnewbury.org.
Town Manager Angus Jennings reported that preliminary planning at the staff level is underway for a phased-in opening of the 1910 Town Office Building, GAR Memorial Library and Council on Aging.
A special remote selectmen meeting will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. A Chapter 40B workshop and related public comment session are on the agenda.
A site walk of the Coffin and Main streets property proposed for a Chapter 40B development is planned Friday. For health reasons related to the coronavirus, the public is not invited.
