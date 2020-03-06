WEST NEWBURY — Selectmen contended this week they did all they could legally to quickly address sexual harassment allegations made by a town employee against former police Chief Art Reed in March 2018.
Some residents disagree, saying the three men then serving on the board should have been more transparent about a complaint of this type filed against the top law enforcement officer in town.
The 2018 complaint, filed by a female firefighter, was investigated by town counsel Michael McCarron, who concluded Reed's actions "did not rise to the level of sexual harassment in violation" of state laws, "although if similar behavior persisted on a continual basis, then there would be a claim for sexual harassment."
The firefighter claimed Reed had come to the fire station during a major snowfall while several call firefighters were on duty. Reed visited the day room several times the morning of March 13, 2018, the report said.
During those visits, "Chief Reed addressed [one firefighter] as 'his favorite' and questioned 'Why she had not made his breakfast.'" In one visit, Reed tugged on the woman's ear and attempted to tug on a second firefighter's ear. The woman's description of Reed's action was corroborated by several other firefighters, according to McCarron's report.
Names of all firefighters were redacted in the report, which was released by Town Manager Angus Jennings this week.
David Archibald, Glenn Kemper and Joe Anderson were selectmen at the time of the incident.
At a meeting this week, Archibald, who is chairman, acknowledged receiving the complaint made by a female West Newbury firefighter in March 2018 and issuing a statement when contacted by The Daily News last month.
Archibald said the board took the complaint seriously and immediately began a monthlong investigation that eventually led to a series of disciplinary measures against Reed. Additionally, Archibald said new revelations, which cast doubt on Reed's conduct as chief, surfaced after he was disciplined.
Selectmen said this week the board cannot legally discuss what measures were taken, but noted Reed didn’t object to the disciplinary action.
Later in 2018, Reed announced publicly that he was retiring, but as The Daily News reported in late February, selectmen told him they weren’t renewing his contract, which expired Jan. 24, 2019.
"I didn't feel comfortable renewing Chief Reed's contract with these findings that had come out," Archibald said in the newspaper story.
No vote was taken on the decision not to renew, according to Jennings.
“Upon the board's initial review of the question of whether or not to renew Reed's contract, a majority of board members did not support contract renewal. In the subsequent weeks, the board's position on this matter became unanimous,” Jennings said this week.
Allowing Reed to retire — as opposed to firing him for cause and opening up the possibility of an appeal — was “the easiest and most expeditious” way to remove the chief, Archibald said.
On Wednesday, Jennings provided a copy of the investigative report to The Daily News that he said was filed on or before April 9, 2018, by McCarron in his capacity as the grievance officer. Names of the complainant, witnesses and specific disciplinary actions were redacted.
In the report, the incident that prompted the complaint was described by various firefighters who witnessed it.
The report said that as Reed was leaving the day room "he stopped behind (the complainant) and began to play with and flick her ear for an uncomfortable amount of time — around 10 seconds or so — while saying that she was his favorite.”
McCarron’s report describes the contact as “taking the top part of the ear, folding it forward and rubbing it with the thumb and index finger.”
“She looked extremely uncomfortable while he was doing this,” according to a witness cited in the report, adding that Reed “lightly flicked my ear as well on his way by.”
In an email sent to Anderson on March 18, 2018, the complainant confirmed the interaction, noting that subsequently she and and her colleagues discussed how Reed “had made everyone in the room uncomfortable with his actions.”
Reed admitted to the conduct but said he did not mean to make anyone feel uncomfortable.
In his report, McCarron wrote that Reed’s actions didn’t rise to the level of sexual harassment under state law, but Reed did violate a town policy prohibiting unwelcome physical conduct. Even if the contact was not intended to be of a sexual nature, all employees are prohibited from such conduct under the policy, McCarron noted.
“I couldn’t be happier that this finally came out. It gives strength for other people to come out, too,” Kemper said at the meeting this week.
But resident Vanessa Graham questioned the decision to keep Reed in a position of authority without notifying the public.
“What was the responsibility to members of the community when there is a perpetrator with a badge on?” she asked. “I don’t feel protected by you ... the lack of diversity on this board is a liability to the town."
An all-male board might be intimidating to a woman with a sexual harassment complaint, Kemper agreed, but he insisted selectmen did all they could.
“We followed through with every possible complaint and rumor," he said. "We didn’t put our heads under a rock.”
Archibald said town employees have a lot of protections under the law, and the incident didn’t legally rise to the level of sexual harassment.
Resident Sarah Jalbert proposed offering community outreach to explain the process and provide a safe space to talk about other problems people may have encountered with Reed; establishing an anonymous tip line; and issuing a statement acknowledging selectmen “recognized that this was really painful for people.”
