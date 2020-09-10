WEST NEWBURY — Selectmen voted unanimously Tuesday night to empower the Board of Heath to draft a town policy regarding potential fines for not wearing masks or facial coverings as mandated by Gov. Charlie Baker.
Selectmen Chairman David Archibald called the vote a "housekeeping" measure that provides guidance to health officials should they craft a fine structure for the town.
Baker's COVID-19 Order 31, which went into effect May 6, states any person over 2 must wear a mask when in a public area, whether indoors or outdoors, where social distancing is not possible. The order also empowers local health boards to impose as much as a $300 fine per violation.
Archibald said he doesn't expect the town to ratify a fine system that imposes the maximum amount.
"Obviously, we're not going to have a fine that's as ridiculously high as that," Archibald said.
Archibald added that the vote did not represent a mandate to the Board of Health to act. But should the board create a fine system, it would report back to selectmen for further discussion.
A phone call to Health Agent Paul Sevigny seeking his opinion whether the Board of Health will craft a fine system was not immediately returned Wednesday.
The next Board of Health meeting takes place Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at the town's annex building (381 Main St.). The agenda does not include a specific mention of establishing a fine system but does include a COVID-19 update.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
